ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hezbollah warns Israel against 'playing with time' over maritime border dispute

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV4Js_0gzQoNVp00

BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate their shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Lebanese officials have said they are optimistic that this round of talks can result in a deal after years of on-and-off indirect negotiations, but Hezbollah has warned it is ready to prevent Israel from extracting hydrocarbons should Lebanon not be allowed to do so.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 and have traded fire on several occasions since but have avoided a large-scale confrontation.

Sunday's video, which also contains a rare glimpse of Hezbollah weaponry, was broadcast on the group's Al-Manar TV station hours before the U.S. official mediating the maritime dispute, Amos Hochstein, was scheduled to meet Lebanese officials in Beirut.

It was issued by Hezbollah's War Media that the group uses to broadcast footage of military operations and battles, and contains images of ships involved in drilling for and extracting hydrocarbons, along with what appear to be their coordinates.

The video begins with the words of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a recent speech in which he warned that "playing with time is not useful" on the maritime issue.

"The message is a serous threat," a top Al-Manar correspondent said on Twitter.

A statement on Saturday by the U.S. State Department said Hochstein's Beirut visit would aim to facilitate talks on the maritime boundary.

"Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy," it said.

A senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hochstein would represent a new Israeli proposal that "includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel's commercial rights".

If this reaches agreement, it would entail "some drilling there" by the Lebanese, the Israeli official said without elaborating.

"The offer that has been relayed is a serious proposal that can transform Lebanon from a country of economic ruin and energy crises to a natural gas-producing country, by enabling it to cultivate this resource," the official said.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam in Beirut and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Person
Amos Hochstein
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Israeli#Lebanese#Al Manar Tv#War Media
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

529K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy