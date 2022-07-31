State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast

www.advocate-news.com
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Local Notes and Briefs
Please submit Local Notes items to the Editor by Noon on Fridays — editor@advocate-news.com or by phone at 707-969-6091. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Mendocino Coast calendar of events
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency. Effective March 4, 2022, until...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Updating the state of homelessness
The city of Eureka has seen some success helping homeless people find jobs and homes, but has a serious shortage of low-income housing. The number of homeless people in Lake County went up 8 percent in its last Point In Time survey — a survey that showed a majority of the homeless population was born in that area. There have also been problems with encampments and complaints about contamination in the water.
Willits News
Redwood Empire Fair: It’s fair time in Ukiah
This year’s Redwood Empire Fair is celebrating “86 years of Cows and Quilts.”. Running from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, the fair promises all the classic entertainment, competition, thrills and family fun the community enjoys, according to CEO Jennifer Seward. The fair and carnival opens to the public...
The Mendocino Voice
“It’s not like when the flames go out, the disaster’s over”: Ukiah recovery center marks first year in new space
UKIAH, CA, 8/2/22 — More than a year after the owner sold the space United Disaster Relief of Northern California had been renting in Redwood Valley, the nonprofit has received a major use permit from the city planning commission for its new Ukiah location, where it had been operating in an emergency capacity following the Hopkins fire. The highly-organized space belies the short time the center has been running out of Ukiah; but the goal has always been to provide calm for Northern California residents coping with chaos following wildfires, housefires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters.
kymkemp.com
At the End of August, the State Could Take Back a $2.2 Million Grant Intended to Help Mendocino County Cannabis Businesses
In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to administer individual grants to applicants who are eligible to run a cannabis business in the unincorporated areas of Mendocino County; and who can demonstrate that they have been harmed by the war on drugs. The Board of Supervisors also put up $100,000 as a grant match for the program.
mendofever.com
While Cultivators Struggle in the Legal Market, Mendocino County’s Cannabis Grant Funding is Caught in Red Tape
In the wake of a Mendocino County Grand Jury report that found layers of delay in distributing a grant, a policy manual has been updated, an affidavit is being drafted, and legal review will start up again next week. In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Family hero not forgotten
On Saturday, July 9, 2022, sixty-plus family members of the Evensen-Thompson clan of Fort Bragg gathered to honor and remember Sgt. Emil Henry Evensen who was killed on May 9, 1943, on the island of Attu in the Aleutian Islands, fighting the Japanese in World War II. Sgt. Evensen was...
mendofever.com
‘We Have a Financial Crisis Here’: Mendocino Board of Supervisors Concede the County’s Books are Unreliable
A Mendocino County Board of Supervisors discussion about cost overruns for the new jail construction project veered into a cry for help from the state, as county leadership admitted that it does not have a clear idea of what its financial situation is. “I would like to ask my colleagues...
mendofever.com
The City of Fort Bragg Wants to Give You Compost—August 5 & 6 at CV Starr Center
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. It’s First Come, First Served for free compost on the east side of C.V. Starr Community Center, 300 S. Lincoln Street, on Friday, August 5 from 2 to 7 PM and Saturday, August 6 from 10 AM to 2 PM or until it is gone.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of DUI
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to the courtroom after thirty minutes of deliberations to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Sydney Christine Shackman, age 54, of Ukiah was found guilty...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Temporarily Closes the Wiggly Giggle Playground
The following is a press release from the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg’s Public Works Department is undertaking some maintenance and. repair work within Bainbridge Park and Wiggly Giggly Playground. The playground area and. the park’s restroom will require a temporary closure. Maintenance crews will...
Willits News
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Anthem Blue Cross contract extended to Aug. 16
In a brief statement on Friday, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley announced another two-week extension of Adventist Health’s contract with Anthem Blue Cross. The contract originally was set to expire on July 18, but was extended two weeks to Aug. 1 while negotiations between Anthem Blue Cross and Adventist Health continued.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County woman accused of embezzlement and grand theft
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The case involved the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo, California. It was learned there were 300...
Willits News
MCSO: Covelo woman accused of embezzling thousands via Costco cards
A Covelo woman was arrested recently for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Round Valley Tribe, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies began investigating an alleged embezzlement scheme involving “the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo. It was learned there were 300 gift cards purchased with a value of $30 on each gift card (for a total of $9,000), cards which were purchased from money received from grants awarded to the Round Valley Tribe.”
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Killing Another With a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. The process that began Monday morning of selecting jurors to hear the evidence against defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, generally of the Mendocino Coast, came to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon just after the lunch hour.
mendofever.com
Incorrigible Juvenile, Male Subject Causing Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 07.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:55 p.m. indicated a vehicle is “fully involved” on the 16600 block of Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road. Air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident. An overview of the area shows a significant amount of trees and vegetation, but there is...
