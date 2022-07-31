ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UAH’s Dr. Pat Reardon talks James Webb, technology that makes the new telescope possible

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The James Webb Space Telescope is already starting to peer further back in time than we’ve ever seen, giving us breathtaking views of the universe …and at a higher quality than ever before.

And as is the case for many space projects, there’s a Huntsville connection. Scientists and students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped make the project happen.

Of course, putting mirrors on a telescope that can’t be serviced in space (unlike its predecessor, Hubble) involves a lot. Dr. Pat Reardon, Director of the UAH Center for Applied Optics said it took a village and new technology to make the mission happen.

