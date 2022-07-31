Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT

catcountry1073.com
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Comfy first-floor condo perfect vacation spot in popular Goldcoast area
OCEAN CITY — The first-floor condominium at 2116 West Ave. is a fantastic home for those spending weeks or months on the island each summer, offering a great location, spacious layout with modern amenities and off-street parking. Add to that its proximity to the beach and boardwalk in a...
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
2022 Buena, NJ, High School Grad Wins Big Dunkin’ Scholarship
South Jersey is being represented out in the world in a big way lately. First of all, we have to extend a HUGE congratulations to a local recent graduate of Buena Regional High School, Julia Brunini! She just graduated this year and plans on heading to Stockton University to begin her college career this fall. Actually, what we should really say is continue her college career.
Sundaes in the Summer … at Drip N’ Scoop
I first discovered Drip N’ Scoop when doing a story on the world-class donut scene that is the pride of Ocean City. On that day I enjoyed a donut and an iced coffee, but always meant to return to explore the “scoop” aspect highlighted in their moniker.
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Trenton Women Gather for an Empowerment Fair Hosted by Yolanda Robinson
Trenton women came together on Saturday to empower each other at the Third Annual Trenton Women’s Gathering. The event was created by Yolanda L Robinson, founder of Trenton Women’s Gathering. “It got started because during a pandemic, we weren’t getting together, and it was about to get hot outside, so I said… let’s get together and let’s gather women and let’s have a wonderful time outside in the park,” Robinson said.
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Opening Soon in Atlantic City, NJ
Food Network superstar Guy Fieri is bringing his Chicken Guy! restaurant to Atlantic City, according to a Caesar's Entertainment press release. It will be only the second location on the East Coast, the first in the Northeast. The popular fast-casual eatery is set to open on August 30th at Harrah's...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Stolen Furniture Finally Returned to Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City NJ
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
Get Sandy When You Build The Most EPIC Sandcastle In Brigantine, NJ
Everybody has a list of things they want to accomplish during their time spent with their toes in the sand. That accomplishment might be getting a good suntan and a solid nap in for the majority of adults. Kids, however, have their whole beach day planned out even before setting foot there.
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region. You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.
Beach Concerts Take Atlantic City Spotlight This Month
The exciting Atlantic City beach concert season is officially here. The iconic band Phish returns to the AC beach this weekend, while the three-day TidalWave Music Festival begins on Aug. 12. Music fans are in luck, as there are six total days of beach concerts available over the next two...
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
