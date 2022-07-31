ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Death toll rises in Kentucky floods

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF

Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wchstv.com

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
WKYT 27

Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are warning those helping clean up in and around flood waters in eastern Kentucky. Appalachian Regional Healthcare workers shared with us potential health hazards of bacteria in the mud and water, and the importance of getting a tetanus shot if you haven’t already. There’s also the threat of mosquitoes.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nbc#The National Guard#The White House
wpde.com

Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
wchstv.com

Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WVa. — MONDAY LATE-MORNING UPDATE:. It's been an active morning across the southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia, as a few inches of rain have fallen due to showers and thunderstorms moving over the same areas. This has prompted new flash flood and flood warnings; flooding has been reported.
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy