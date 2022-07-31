www.wgal.com
abc27.com
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner
A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
abc27.com
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
abc27.com
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County
Police say the woman had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two masked men.
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
WGAL
Skeletal remains found in Dauphin County identified as missing man
STEELTON, Pa. — The Dauphin County coroner's office has identifiedskeletal remains found last week as a man who was reported missing in September. The remains of Goldie Smith were discovered July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton. The investigation is still ongoing into the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
WGAL
Man sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for starting fire that damaged Lancaster visitor center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced to one and a half to four years in prison after pleading guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Brandon Walburn, 32, of York, pleaded guilty to arson – endangering property, criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe...
abc27.com
York suspect captured after creepy surveillance video shared by police
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police say the suspect captured in a creepy security video entering a home has been arrested. Police say Tyler A. Livingston of York was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison on July 29.
Third Man Dies In Reading Shooting Spree: Report
A third man has died after a 24-hour shooting spree in Reading, WFMZ reports. Samuel Castillo, 36, died Monday, Aug. 1 at Reading Hospital after being found shot inside a vehicle on Locust Street and Greenwich Street around 12:35 a.m., the outlet says citing the county coroner's office. Two other...
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police
A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Shot Man Dies 'Despite Life-Saving Actions' By York City Police
Police attempted to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound in York City on Monday, August 1, authorities say. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers...
