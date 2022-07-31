ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner

A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc27.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Human remains found in Steelton identified

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
STEELTON, PA
FOX 43

Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York suspect captured after creepy surveillance video shared by police

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police say the suspect captured in a creepy security video entering a home has been arrested. Police say Tyler A. Livingston of York was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison on July 29.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Third Man Dies In Reading Shooting Spree: Report

A third man has died after a 24-hour shooting spree in Reading, WFMZ reports. Samuel Castillo, 36, died Monday, Aug. 1 at Reading Hospital after being found shot inside a vehicle on Locust Street and Greenwich Street around 12:35 a.m., the outlet says citing the county coroner's office. Two other...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police

A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...

