Part of kid's money education includes building credit

Teaching your kids proper money habits will pay enormous dividends later in life. By helping them develop a healthy attitude toward money early on, you help prepare them for a number of situations they’ll face as they enter adulthood from buying a car, to renting an apartment, to a thousand other occasions where financial literacy can save them from severely overpaying.

Part of this financial education revolves around credit and how to build and use it responsibly. But before your child can demonstrate an ability to use credit properly, someone has to give them credit in the first place. Without a measurable income, they may find it hard to establish the credit needed to build a solid credit score.

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can help start even younger children on the path to their own credit stability.

Add them as an authorized user.

This approach assumes that your own credit habits are sound. But if your card will allow it, adding your child as an authorized user on your card can help them establish a positive credit record. As an authorized user, your teen will have a card in their name that’s linked to your account.

It's important first to call your card issuer to ensure that your child's activity will be reported to the credit bureaus. (Most major credit issuers do report this authorized activity.) If not, having them as a user on your account won't help build their credit history.

Once they're recognized as an authorized user, your child can use their card independently for purchases. But as the primary cardholder, you're still liable for making the payments. This provides a valuable teaching opportunity to walk them through the billing statement at the end of the month. Show them what it means to carry a balance, how interest works, and the consequences of not properly handling credit.

Be sure to set ground rules for what they can charge and then monitor those charges. If it turns out they’re being irresponsible with their spending, you can simply remove them from your account.

If you're uncertain whether your child is mature enough to handle a credit card, you can also add them as an authorized user without allowing them access to the account. This way their credit score will still grow without you being liable for any unexpected charges.

Consider a secured credit card.

Once your child turns 18, they're eligible to open a secured credit card. A secured credit card requires that cardholders put down a deposit, typically a few hundred dollars, equal to the credit limit they'll be given. Since there's minimal risk to the bank in these situations, it's not difficult for most people to get approved for a secured card.

There is a downside, however – many secured cards charge substantial fees. But if your child is responsible with their purchases and pays off the balance every month, they should qualify for an unsecured card within six to 12 months.

In college? Get student credit card.

In order to apply for a student credit card, your teen must be over 18, be a U.S. citizen, and be enrolled in a two- or four-year college. If they are younger than 21, they'll also have to demonstrate some form of income, such as a part-time job. Without that, they'll need someone to co-sign for them, and that's where things can get complicated. Since the card is in their name, they'll receive the statements, which means you may not learn about late payments or other problems that can negatively impact a credit score.

Generally speaking, if they can’t get their first card on their own, it may be better for you to add them as an authorized user.

Co-sign a loan or a lease.

This approach comes with obvious risks to your own credit score. But if you're comfortable that your teen is responsible enough to make the payments, this can help them establish credit without opening a credit card. It could be for a car, college, or any other kind of installment loan. You could also co-sign their first apartment lease. But before you do, ask your lender about any restrictions in your state. (For instance, if children younger than 18 are allowed to co-sign a loan.)

Lesson lasts a lifetime.

Teaching them how to responsibly manage their finances is one of the most valuable lessons you can share. Educating your kids about the importance of avoiding credit card debt and watching their credit reports can keep them from learning some very painful lessons later in life.

Hunter Yarbrough, CPA, CFP, is a vice president and financial adviser with CapWealth. He is passionate about taking a holistic view of personal finance, including investments, taxes, retirement, education, estate planning, and insurance. For more information about Hunter and CapWealth, visit capwealthgroup.com.