Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

Cooling Centers Available in Pittsfield Aug. 4 to 6
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – With a high heat advisory in effect today through the weekend, several cooling centers in the city of Pittsfield are in place from Aug. 4 to 6 to assist those seeking relief from the heat. The hours of operation and location for the designated sites are:
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
Ballet to Host Preview Fundraiser for New Nutcracker Costumes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Albany Berkshire Ballet will hold a fundraiser performance event at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to support a costume update to the company's production. Along with food, live music and dance performance, attendees will see designer Sam Meredith...
Adams Council on Aging Looking for More Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Council on Aging is still looking to fill several volunteer opportunities for its programming. COA Coordinator Sarah Fontaine said the council has been able to fill several volunteer positions, including gardening and helping with the newsletter. There are still several other volunteer opportunities available, she noted, such as the lunch program, rouge transport driving, the rickshaw bike and the brown bag program.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Towns of Berkshire County Exhibit at Ventfort Hall in September.
LENOX, Mass. —The Towns of Berkshire County, a photographic exhibit featuring one picture from each of the 32 towns in Berkshire County, will be on exhibit at Ventfort Hall through the month of September. The images have been provided by 27 members of the Springfield Photographic Society, capturing the...
Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
Hoosac Valley to Destroy 2015 Temporary School Records
Students interested in retrieving their records before they are destroyed are asked to contact the Main Office at 413-743-5200 or the School Counseling Office at 413-743-5200, ext. 5006 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. prior to Sept. 16, 2022 to make arrangements. High School official transcripts are maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen
ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Free Webinar Looks at the Intersection of Smoking and Food Insecurity
DALTON, Mass. — Smokers, on average, pay about $11 for a pack of cigarettes. So, if they stop, lower-income smokers should have more money. Right?. But the calculation isn't that simple when other stress factors are considered, such as food insecurity. "You have to understand that when people are...
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
DA Candidates Discuss County Issues in NAACP Forum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue spoke on the role of the district attorney, equity, and drug prosecution during a forum on Wednesday. It was held by the Berkshire NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County, the League of Women Voters of...
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
AKA Sorority hosts event for future HBCU students
A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who've committed to pursuing higher education.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
