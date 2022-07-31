Is Beyond Meat the Next Big Short Squeeze Candidate?

www.fool.com
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Motley Fool
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco's latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants.
Motley Fool
Why Beyond Meat Stock Fell 7% on Thursday
The stock might stay under pressure if net losses continue.
Motley Fool
Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today
Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Just Hit Setbacks: Are They Buys?
DexCom's top-line growth rates have dropped, but the future still looks bright thanks to new products and a long runway. Meta Platforms' revenue declined in the second quarter, but there are many more ways it can continue to monetize its sizable user base.
Motley Fool
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped on Thursday
Management said production will start by the end of this quarter. Cash on hand was better than expected, which could lead to less dilution in the future. There are still a lot of unknowns for Lordstown and that's why the stock dropped later in trading.
Motley Fool
Why Shake Shack Stock Fell Today
The company's third-quarter guidance fell short of investors' expectations.
Motley Fool
Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped After Earnings
MGM reported a record quarter from the Las Vegas Strip as demand has returned in spades. MGM China is still almost non-existent with lockdowns hitting results. Management also bought back a whopping $1.1 billion in stock during the quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Ceridian Stock Spiked Today
Ceridian beat analysts' consensus estimates in the quarter. Management raised its 2022 revenue and EBITDA outlook.
Motley Fool
Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today
The pace of mergers and acquisitions in biotech has started to pick up lately. Global Blood Therapeutics could be the next target, according to a new report.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Coinbase Stock Surged 39% Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Coinbase is teaming with the world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock, to provide crypto assets to institutional investors. On Thursday, it was reported that Coinbase is partnering with investment firm BlackRock to begin offering cryptocurrencies as an option for institutional investors. Coinbase stock soared as high as $112.92 per share,
Motley Fool
1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop
The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption.
