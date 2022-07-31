www.owegopennysaver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On July 21, 2022, property located at 68 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Richard Prokop to Michael Hopkins for $124,900. On July 22, 2022, property located at 256 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Maryann Dubee to Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber for $20,000. On July...
owegopennysaver.com
Crafts and more at the Tioga County Fair!
Be sure to visit the Arts and Crafts Barn during the Tioga County Fair, planned for Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 this year at the fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. New this year is a contest that will take place throughout fair week. Cinda Goodrich, Fair Board member and Arts &...
owegopennysaver.com
Stone Senate returns for Aug. 12 show in Owego
Sometimes the timing works out just right! As so is the case for Southern Powerhouse “Stone Senate”, who will be making a stop in Owego as they continue touring, this time in the Northeast. Many will remember Stone Senate from their performance at the 2018 Strawberry Festival in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
owegopennysaver.com
Berkshire celebrates blueberries and books
Berkshire’s annual Blueberry and Book Festival, held on July 23, gathered the community together for a bursting-with-blueberries town-wide event. The day started early with a blueberry pancake breakfast, held at the fire station. Throughout the day, fest-goers enjoyed a chicken barbeque, baked goods, multiple vendors and artisans, basket raffles,...
owegopennysaver.com
BRC plans Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication; Dedication, bonfire, food to highlight event
The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) is pleased to announce that the final (north) section of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway was completed on June 15, 2022. David Black’s team, Siteworx Inc. of Whitney Point, did a fantastic job on the walkway, in addition to leveling the space outside walkway perimeter.
owegopennysaver.com
Town of Nichols ConnectALL Program Public Meeting
TEAM Tioga invites the public to attend an informational session to learn more about the New York State ConnectALL project taking place in the Town and Village of Nichols this summer. The Town of Nichols has been named one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program, an initiative aimed at bringing affordable broadband Internet access to rural communities across the state.
owegopennysaver.com
Chamber of Commerce to host After Hours event
The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is inviting guests to attend a Business After Hours event on Aug. 4 at the Tourism offices, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Networking with business and community members is a hallmark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
owegopennysaver.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome Home Central’s Kitchen and Bath Showroom
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Home Central is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at their 2,000-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Partnering with New York State’s Downtown Revitalization...
owegopennysaver.com
Letter: Let’s think of the future
I would like to add to the Letter to the Editor written by Mr. Beckert this comment; the men and women who gave their lives for our country did NOT do this for the radical agenda of the Democratic Party!. Now, supposing in the future they got complete control and...
Comments / 0