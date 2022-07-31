TEAM Tioga invites the public to attend an informational session to learn more about the New York State ConnectALL project taking place in the Town and Village of Nichols this summer. The Town of Nichols has been named one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program, an initiative aimed at bringing affordable broadband Internet access to rural communities across the state.

NICHOLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO