Record High Temperatures for the Hudson Valley To Arrive Next Week?

hudsonvalleycountry.com
Related
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Polio Found In Water In Hudson Valley, New York
New York State Health officials confirmed polio was found in water in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, the New York State Department of Health updated New Yorkers after an Empire State resident tested positive for polio. Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio. In late July, health officials...
Is It Really Now Legal to Carry a Gun in a National Park?
There are many National Parks in the United States. In fact, there are 423 areas across 85 million acres of land in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other US Territories. Have you been to any of them? Many of them?. For New York residents that also hold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Let’s See those Fish in the Wolf Bass Gallery 2022
First off thank you to everyone who took the time to send in a photo of whatever was on the end of your line. From the looks of The Show Us Your Bass Gallery 2022 you are all a bunch of talented anglers. We enjoyed seeing all the pictures of...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance." The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital." Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYSP: Impaired HV Woman Flees Police in Mustang, Gets 31 Tickets
A Hudson Valley woman received 31 tickets after allegedly leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase in the region while impaired by drugs. On Monday, August 1, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Orange County woman driving a Mustang was given 31 tickets following a traffic stop in Orange County.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt, New York.
SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
Do You Drive One Of The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State?
You could be driving one of New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels', the most stolen cars of the year. National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
CARS・
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0