Geneva ELITE 11U Baseball Team’s Summer of Winning Continues
The Geneva ELITE 11U team continues to have a great summer. The team has won its last 2 tournaments, sweeping them both. In fact, the boys never lost a game!. On Sunday, July 17th, Geneva ELITE 11U Takes victory over Hudson Valley Black Hawks (Kingston, NY). Geneva opened up scoring in the first inning when Ryan Herrling (Union Springs) landed a double. Jude Christ (LeRoy) was on the pitcher’s mound, allowing 7 hits and 1 run, over 6 innings. Jude had 3 strikeouts and no walks. In the 5th inning, Angel Lopez Jr. (Geneva) along with Drew Beachel (LeRoy) contributed with hits, driving in 3 runs. Drew led Geneva ELITE with 3 hits and 3 at-bats. Geneva was sure-handed the entire game, committing not a single error.
Cook adds Redmond to baseball staff
GENEVA, N.Y.—Hobart College Head Baseball Coach Brad Cook recently announced Vincent Redmond will join his coaching staff for the 2023 season. "Having Vincent join the staff is a knockout hire," Cook said. "His work ethic, attention to detail and baseball IQ is next level. With a program based on relationships and player development, our players are in great hands. Vincent is a tremendous coach but more importantly a better person. I am grateful to have a coach like him next to me and the opportunity to build this program with him."
McDonald adds 2 to equipment staff
GENEVA, N.Y.—Hobart and William Smith Colleges Assistant Athletic Director for Equipment and Operations Kevin McDonald recently announced the addition of two members to his staff. Nick Prince will serve as the assistant equipment manager and Aaron Smith will be the graduate assistant equipment manager. Prince comes to HWS after...
Callen joins Sports Performance staff
GENEVA, N.Y.—Hobart and William Smith Colleges Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance and Strategic Initiatives Chris Gray announced that Izzy Callen will return to the Colleges, serving as an assistant strength coach. "Izzy is a tremendous person and we are thrilled that she will be returning to HWS," Gray...
Seymour Library Renovation Update
The renovations continue at Auburn’s Seymour Library. Maureen McEvers gives us an update:. Renovations to the library are expected to be completed in the Fall. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Narcan Training Courses Coming to Auburn & Moravia
Two Narcan training events are scheduled for August in Cayuga County. The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will be offering a training course from 10:00a-4:00p, Friday at the Modern Market in Moravia. On August 20th, the course will be offered at the Genesee Street Dunkin’ Donuts, also...
Auburn Business Seeks to Empower Women Entrepreneurs
A new business has opened in Auburn designed specifically for women entrepreneurs. Melody Smith Johnson has created Melody’s, a hybrid membership based space for women who may, at times, require office or retail space. Johnson adds that it’s also about building community. Melody’s is located at 128 Genesee...
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Report: Auctioneer Purchases Historic Auburn Restaurant
Another historic eatery has been sold in the city of Auburn. Auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant during an auction he was presiding over on Monday. Cummins told the Citizen he purchased the restaurant for 350-THOUSAND dollars with the intent of reselling it. He does plan on reopening the North Division Street business that first welcomed customers back in 1933 within a few months.
City Clerk Chuck Mason Talks Auburn’s New State Street Plaza
A project five years in the making, the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza opens Wednesday. City Clerk Chuck Mason spoke Wednesday about the project on WAUB. Wednesday at 5:30p will see a performance by The Nuclear Ukulele Trio. An official ribbing cutting will be held August 12th. A...
State Street Plaza Holds First Concert (Photos)
Wednesday was the opening of the new State Street Plaza in the City of Auburn. The space which used to be occupied by the Kalet’s Department Store will now host live music every Wednesday at 5:30p during the month of August. Nuclear Ukulele was the first band to take to play the stage.
Free Girl Scouts Day Camp Offered to Girls in Schuyler, Steuben Counties
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council in partnership with The Triangle Fund is offering a free Community Day Camp running August 9-11 for any girl in grades K-5 residing in Schuyler, Steuben and Chemung counties. Camp runs Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scout House in Hammondsport.
DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances
Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement
After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
Auburn Woman Arrested on Three Seneca Falls Bench Warrants
A 21-year-old Auburn woman has been arrested on three separate bench warrants issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Kelsey Davoli is accused of failing to appear in court for three prior arrests. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top stories on...
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Returns Friday, Saturday
The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Planning Committee will present the Watkins Glen Italian American Festival, taking place at Clute Park, Watkins Glen on Friday and Saturday. This rain or shine event will feature great food, family fun, vendors, music, rides, and a fireworks show. The festival will host Tanglewood...
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child
On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
