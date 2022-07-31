Tribalism: How to Be Part of the Solution, Not the Problem

This post is a review of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions. By Batja Mesquita. W.W. Norton & Company. 290 pp. $28.95. When they learn that a beloved relative is terminally ill, members of Buddhist families in Thailand have been socialized to avoid thinking about or expressing their feelings. And to accept the outcome, calmly, and with detachment. This practice, Batja Mesquita points out, is the opposite of “grief work,” an approach to trauma and loss common in Western societies, based on the premise that suppressing anger and sadness makes individuals feel bad about themselves and impedes close relationships with others.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO