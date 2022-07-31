Tribalism: How to Be Part of the Solution, Not the Problem

www.psychologytoday.com
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
How to Advocate Effectively for Free Speech
People’s attitude toward free speech could be explained from a behavioral perspective. Engaging people who are ambivalent on contested topics incentivizes them to support free speech. Using conversation instead of debate cultivates tolerance, leading to more space for different opinions. The New York Times published an editorial opinion piece...
Would Aristotle Consider Resilience to Be a Virtue?
Trauma, adversity, and challenge are unavoidable conditions of human existence. The good life, as conceived by Aristotle and contemporary thinkers, may require more than moral, intellectual, and civic virtues. Resilience may constitute a core virtue in a turbulent and contentious world. An immutable characteristic of life is adversity. Even for...
Putting Collective Momentum Into Behavior Change
A nudge is any aspect of choice that alters people's behavior predictably without forbidding options or notably changing economic incentives. Meta-nudging implies that instead of nudging end-users directly, one would nudge them indirectly via social influencers who are in the position. Research shows that starting the change at the collective...
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
People Are Smart Enough To See Through Misinformation
Concerns about misinformation may be alarmist. Studies show that people believe misinformation is bad because other people are gullible. The "third-person effect" demonstrates how people overestimate others' gullibility. Scientists should study how audiences influence leaders, rather than only the other way around. In my last post, we looked at what...
What Is Hate and Where Does It Live in the Brain?
Hate emerges in the presence of moral violations particularly when the targets of hatred are perceived as bad, immoral, and dangerous. A recent fMRI study showed a unique pattern of activity in the brain that has been termed the hate circuit. The hate circuit involves three main brain region: the...
The World's First Humanists
Stoic cosmopolitanism is rooted in the belief that all humans form part of the same organism. To feel alive and happy, we need to have a sense of working with others, for others. When people do wrong, they only do what they think is right. If possible, we should seek...
How to Overcome Feeling Powerlyzed
When you think you don’t have the power to fix a personal problem or face up to a challenge, you might feel stuck or "powerlyzed." Your inability to see a way forward may be caused by blind spots and aspects of yourself you knowingly or unknowingly hide. You can...
Relatives of POWs call on Red Cross to help find loved ones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives of prisoners of war captured by the Russians following the fall of Mariupol gathered in central Kyiv Thursday demanding information about their husbands, fathers and sons following a strike on a prison housing POWs in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine last week that reportedly killed and wounded dozens.
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
Is Being Gender-Atypical Easier for Women or Men?
Boys are more gender-binary than girls, reporting higher levels of coercion to conform to gender norms and expectations according to one study. Pressure to conform to gender expectations comes more from oneself than parents or peers. Given today's society, some boys' drive to conform to gender expectations may reflect a...
Are Human Emotions Hard-Wired, Pre-Cultural and Universal?
This post is a review of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions. By Batja Mesquita. W.W. Norton & Company. 290 pp. $28.95. When they learn that a beloved relative is terminally ill, members of Buddhist families in Thailand have been socialized to avoid thinking about or expressing their feelings. And to accept the outcome, calmly, and with detachment. This practice, Batja Mesquita points out, is the opposite of “grief work,” an approach to trauma and loss common in Western societies, based on the premise that suppressing anger and sadness makes individuals feel bad about themselves and impedes close relationships with others.
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
When Anger Is a Strategy
A new study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience suggests that the aggressive "sore loser" is actually a creature of strategy rather than emotion. This sports-based study offers us some wisdom on how to keep cool in highly competitive environments. “I used to play soccer on an amateur team...
Helping People Escape a Rabbit Hole of Conspiracy Theories
Those who believe in conspiracy theories aren't stupid or gullible; Anyone can fall prey to a false belief. It takes patience, respect, and open dialogue to get people to reality-test their belief in conspiracy theories. Helping people challenge their own beliefs not only improves relationship with them, it's vital to...
Psychology Is the Key to Building a Winning Culture
Psychological tools like ego management, radical empathy, and avoiding diffusion of responsibility are the key to building a winning culture. Building an empathetic culture is the key to attracting and retaining top talent. Decisive action to field the best team and directly communicating around goals, plans, and results are antidotes...
Love and the Communication Myth
Good communication is a function of connection — simultaneous caring about each other’s well-being. When partners feel connected, they communicate well. Communication techniques can make you feel heard but rarely connected. Emotional demeanor, not words, is the primary mode of communication in love relationships. One of the great...
