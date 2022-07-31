ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two initiatives that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.

Sunday's event, held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, kicked off at 8 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m. It was hosted in partnership with the Revive Community of Virginia and HOT91.

The festival featured a 5K, Walk-A-Thon and kids' 100M dash, as well as entertainment from local artists, local vendors, food trucks and crafts for children.

“We would usually have a gala where you could come out, get dressed up but this year we were like, 'Let’s just do a whole festival. Get everyone out here for the day,'" said Lydia Osborne, the executive director for the House of Esther Organization.

“Last year we had to do virtual, so coming back out this year it’s good to be together again,” added Janeen McBath, the founder and president of the House of Esther Organization.

McBath told News 3 she founded the Norfolk non-profit in 2003. She came to Hampton Roads from Boston and says she saw a need in the community.

Sabella, Anthony
Janeen McBath founded House of Esther Organization in 2003.

Proceeds from the Friends of Hope Charity Festival will benefit the House of Esther Organization's work providing transitional housing for single mothers and their children, as well as creating educational opportunities for underserved young adults and individuals that are incarcerated.

McBath said she hopes this year's fundraiser will at least match the $40,000 to $50,000 the gala would usually pull in. That money makes a big difference — she says a $50 donation can feed a single mother for a month.

Tickets for Sunday's races are $35 for adults and $10 for children. All proceeds will go towards the House of Esther Organization's cause.

To learn more about the event, click here.

