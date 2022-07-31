Teresa Fetten of Jamesport and Searsmont, Maine died on July 21, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 70 years old. She was born in 1951 in the Bronx to Patrick and Winifred (Connolly) Laing. She attended Hicksville High School. She was the Vice President of the Fetten Sign Company. She was president of the Jamesport Civic Association. She served as a eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was awarded first and second place awards in the Riverhead Country Fair for her yarn work. Her hobbies included crochet, fishing, camping and traveling.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO