Riverhead, NY

Vera D. Doroski, 89

Vera D. Doroski, 89

Vera D. Doroski of Riverhead, formerly of Cutchogue, died on July 28, 2022 at her home. She was 89 years old. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Greenport to Martin and Veronica (Danowski) Doroski. She attended Southold High School. She worked as a supervisor of operations at Hazeltine...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Sylvia ‘Sibby’ Penny, 75

Sylvia “Sibby” Penny of Southold died on July 26, 2022. She was 75 years old. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 29 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 30...
SOUTHOLD, NY
John J. Kosinski, 71

John J. Kosinski, 71

John J. Kosinski of Cutchogue died on July 25, 2022 at home. He was 71 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal will be private.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Marjorie K. Richards, 80

Marjorie K. Richards of Mattituck died on July 24, 2022 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 80 years old. She was born on Jan. 23, 1942 in England to Matt and Lillian (Rogers) Leam. She worked as a banking associate at Capital One in Mattituck. She was a member of the East Ends Lions and Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. Her hobbies included birds, traveling and gardening.
MATTITUCK, NY
Teresa Fetten, 70

Teresa Fetten, 70

Teresa Fetten of Jamesport and Searsmont, Maine died on July 21, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 70 years old. She was born in 1951 in the Bronx to Patrick and Winifred (Connolly) Laing. She attended Hicksville High School. She was the Vice President of the Fetten Sign Company. She was president of the Jamesport Civic Association. She served as a eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was awarded first and second place awards in the Riverhead Country Fair for her yarn work. Her hobbies included crochet, fishing, camping and traveling.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers in Riverhead Town

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded by the Suffolk County Clerk July 1- July 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)Riverhead 11901Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek help to find Little Flower runaway

Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River Monday morning without permission. Delorantis was described by police as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

LeRoy (Roy) Q. Ferry IV, 38

LeRoy (Roy) Q. Ferry IV, of East Quogue, was tragically taken from his family and friends, on July 12, 2022, as a result of a hit and run accident while riding his motorcycle to work. He was 38 years old. Roy was born on January 25, 1984. He graduated Westhampton...
EAST QUOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Calverton man indicted for attempted murder in July 18 stabbing on West Main Street in Riverhead

The man charged in the stabbing of another man during a dispute on West Main Street last week has been indicted on attempted murder, assault and weapon possession charges. Ronald Oscal Cruz, 29, of Calverton was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced this afternoon.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Marilynn Schade Stewart, 82

Marilynn Schade Stewart of Southold died on July 3, 2022. She was 82 years old. She was born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn to Marie L. (Weigand) and George P. Schade. She graduated valedictorian from John Adams High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University in 1962.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Robert James Keller, 67

Robert James Keller, 67, of South Jamesport, New York, died suddenly on July 14, 2022 at his family home. Mr. Keller was born in New York City, to Robert O. and Gloria J (Troop) Keller. He is survived by his wife of more than 29 years, Georgette (Lauzier) Keller, children...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton

A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead IDA postpones action on Kroemer Avenue propane facility, readies for review of expected Triple Five affiliate’s application

The Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday postponed a decision on a Kroemer Avenue propane facility and industrial building after the applicant said its development plans might change should the agency grant less than a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement. The IDA was set to act on a resolution granting 48...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead officials meet with Navy reps to demand ‘swift action’ on funding for public water extensions to homes near former Grumman plant

Riverhead officials met with representatives of the Navy earlier this month to ask for “swift action” to provide public water to residents near the former Naval manufacturing plant whose private drinking water wells are contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who in...
RIVERHEAD, NY
