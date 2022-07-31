The Hudson Valley has a Huge Cameo on New Hit Sitcom

hudsonvalleypost.com
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
‘Get out of here!’: Connecticut man records moment he discovers bear in his kitchen
A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, which returned once again the next day even though he had shooed the animal away. Bill Priest was working outside his West Hartford home Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when he went inside...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the Country
New York is brimming with gorgeous natural landscapes. From the mountains in the north to the low-lying coastal regions in the south, it is no surprise that one of New York's many campgrounds has made it onto Travel + Leisure's most scenic places to camp article.
Another popular New York restaurant closes after 26 years
Due to insurmountable economic forces, another well-known eatery in New York closes after 26 years. TJ's Cafe, a popular restaurant in New York, has closed its doors after 26 years in business. The restaurant, which was known for its eclectic menu and lively atmosphere, was a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
