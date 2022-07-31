riverheadlocal.com
Madelyn Zaweski, 89
Madelyn Zaweski of Riverhead died on July 27, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was born on Sept. 26, 1932 in Riverhead to Thomas and Mary (Danielowicz) Sendlewski. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950. She worked as operator for Verizon. She was a former member of the...
Sylvia ‘Sibby’ Penny, 75
Sylvia “Sibby” Penny of Southold died on July 26, 2022. She was 75 years old. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 29 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 30...
‘Power to Feed Long Island’ summer food drive comes to Riverhead Stop & Shop Friday
PSEG Long Island and Stop & Shop are teaming up again this summer to collect food for Island Harvest Food Bank and will be collecting food donations at the Riverhead Stop & Shop on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second annual “Power to Feed Long Island” summer-long...
Marjorie K. Richards, 80
Marjorie K. Richards of Mattituck died on July 24, 2022 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 80 years old. She was born on Jan. 23, 1942 in England to Matt and Lillian (Rogers) Leam. She worked as a banking associate at Capital One in Mattituck. She was a member of the East Ends Lions and Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. Her hobbies included birds, traveling and gardening.
Calverton farmer Jeff Rottkamp and farm finance executive Pat Wiles honored by L.I. Farm Bureau
The Long Island Farm Bureau honored Jeff Rottkamp of Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton and Patrick Wiles, Farm Credit East’s Riverhead branch manager, with awards for their contributions to Long Island’s agriculture industry during the organization’s 101st Awards Gala Friday night at the Riverhead Polish Hall.
John J. Kosinski, 71
John J. Kosinski of Cutchogue died on July 25, 2022 at home. He was 71 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal will be private.
Latest real estate transfers in Riverhead Town
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded by the Suffolk County Clerk July 1- July 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)Riverhead 11901Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)
East End Child Advocacy Center to hold open house in Riverhead Aug. 2
Community members are invited to the open house hosted by the EAC on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the East End Child Advocacy Center at 940 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. EAC’s child advocacy centers aim to provide support to children who have experienced sexual abuse...
Teresa Fetten, 70
Teresa Fetten of Jamesport and Searsmont, Maine died on July 21, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 70 years old. She was born in 1951 in the Bronx to Patrick and Winifred (Connolly) Laing. She attended Hicksville High School. She was the Vice President of the Fetten Sign Company. She was president of the Jamesport Civic Association. She served as a eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was awarded first and second place awards in the Riverhead Country Fair for her yarn work. Her hobbies included crochet, fishing, camping and traveling.
Police seek help to find Little Flower runaway
Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River Monday morning without permission. Delorantis was described by police as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown...
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
LeRoy (Roy) Q. Ferry IV, 38
LeRoy (Roy) Q. Ferry IV, of East Quogue, was tragically taken from his family and friends, on July 12, 2022, as a result of a hit and run accident while riding his motorcycle to work. He was 38 years old. Roy was born on January 25, 1984. He graduated Westhampton...
Residents urge board to act on firearms code
Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton
A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
Calverton man indicted for attempted murder in July 18 stabbing on West Main Street in Riverhead
The man charged in the stabbing of another man during a dispute on West Main Street last week has been indicted on attempted murder, assault and weapon possession charges. Ronald Oscal Cruz, 29, of Calverton was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced this afternoon.
Riverhead Town strikes deal with PBMC to buy hospital’s downtown campus for town offices
The Town of Riverhead and Peconic Bay Medical Center have reached a tentative deal for the town to buy the property of the hospital’s Second Street campus for a new Town Hall and other offices. The town and the hospital foundation, which owns the site, are negotiating the specifics of the agreement. Neither party disclosed the purchase price.
Town Board will vote on $20 million purchase of PBMC’s downtown campus for new town offices
The Riverhead Town Board will vote next week to authorize the purchase of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s downtown campus on West Second Street. It will authorize bonds of $20 million to finance the purchase and another $1.5 million to make improvements to the hospital’s three-story administrative office building for use as a new Town Hall.
AHRC Suffolk and RISE Life Services deliver dog food donations and toys to Kent Animal Shelter
AHRC Suffolk and RISE Life Services delivered donations of dog food and toys to Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton today to help offset rising costs of food needed to care for the animals. Botf organizations, which provide services for the developmentally disabled, collected donations this past month to give to...
Joseph E. Doherty, 94
Joseph E. Doherty of Mattituck died on July 15, 2022. He was 94 years old. He served as an Army corporal during the Korean War. He was the former owner of Riverhead Sporting Goods. He was a member of the Mattituck Fire Department for 49 years. He was predeceased by...
Riverhead officials meet with Navy reps to demand ‘swift action’ on funding for public water extensions to homes near former Grumman plant
Riverhead officials met with representatives of the Navy earlier this month to ask for “swift action” to provide public water to residents near the former Naval manufacturing plant whose private drinking water wells are contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who in...
