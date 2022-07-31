Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder

hutchpost.com
Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate. On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020. Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks […]
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
Plea entered in McPherson murder case
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman has entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Thirty-five-year-old Tina Nicole Brown, entered the plea Wednesday in McPherson County District Court before...
Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
Sedgwick County to pay $190,000 to former inmate after 2020 assault in courthouse
Court records say the inmate was shoved against the wall and struck in the head.
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Reno Co. man hospitalized after motorcycle rear-ends car
RENO COUNTY—A Turon man was injured in an accident just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 36-year-old Brian Leon Epp of Turon was eastbound on U.S. 50 at Broadacres when the motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Kaitlin Brooke Miller of Hutchinson who was slowing to turn South onto Broadacres Road.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Investigation continues into Haven Midstream accident
HAVEN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says its investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when the investigation would conclude, but officials did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Suspect already in custody charged in Salina murder
A man already in custody at the Saline County Jail, has been charged in the disappearance and death of a Salina man
Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri
SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
