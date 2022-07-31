ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MP Greg Hands says Nadine Dorries’ retweet of Sunak as ‘Brutus the backstabber’ is dangerous

By Francesca Casonato
 4 days ago

MP Greg Hands has branded ‘dangerous’ a retweet by culture secretary Nadine Dorries , showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.

Mr Hands, who is backing the former chancellor in the Tory leadership race, has strongly criticised the picture that portrays Boris Johnson as Julius Caesar and Rishi Sunak as one of the men who conspired against and killed him, Brutus.

“It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David... so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”, Greg Hands told Sky News .

Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse

Rishi Sunak warned Liz Truss’s economic strategy will damage the nation, saying that pouring “fuel on the fire” will cause “misery for millions”, after she insisted her tax cuts could avert the recession forecast by the Bank of England.Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, used a televised debate on Thursday to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her Tory leadership rival’s caution.But Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, struck back with fears her vision “will make the situation worse”, on the day the Bank warned inflation could peak at 13.3% in October.Interest rates were raised to the...
BUSINESS
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’

Liz Truss has argued that the recession forecast by the Bank of England is “not inevitable”, as she insisted her swift tax cuts are needed rather than Rishi Sunak’s slower approach.The Foreign Secretary used Sky’s televised debate for the Tory leadership contest to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her rival’s caution.Allies of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, have argued that Ms Truss’s “dangerous” approach would risk further stoking inflation, which is already forecast to hit 13%.The financial focus of the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister only intensified with the Bank’s warnings,...
BUSINESS
Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct eight times

Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct by failing to register eight separate interests on time, including gifts from football teams, the sale of a plot of land, and a five-figure book advance.The Labour leader has apologised to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for what the party said was an “inadvertent error”.Ms Stone opened an inquiry into the Labour leader in June relating to claims about late declaration of earnings and gifts, benefits or hospitality from UK sources, prompting Sir Keir to insist at the time that he was “absolutely confident”...
POLITICS
Truss claims recession ‘not inevitable’ despite Bank of England warning

The Bank predicted that the UK could fall into a recession in the last three months of 2022, as interest rates rise to 1.75 per cent.Inflation is predicted to peak at 13.3 per cent in October."We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows," Ms Truss said during the Sky News leadership debate on Thursday, 4 August.
BUSINESS
Tory leadership: Liz Truss says she will not visit Taiwan if elected prime minister

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has said that she will not visit Taiwan if she is elected prime minister and leader of the Conservative party.The foreign secretary's comments came after China fired missiles in military drills following a visit from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, 3 August."We have a long standing position that the foreign secretary, the Ministry of Defence and the prime minister don't visit Taiwan," Ms Truss said during a Sky News debate on Thursday.
WORLD
