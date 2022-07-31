MP Greg Hands says Nadine Dorries’ retweet of Sunak as ‘Brutus the backstabber’ is dangerous

MP Greg Hands has branded ‘dangerous’ a retweet by culture secretary Nadine Dorries , showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.

Mr Hands, who is backing the former chancellor in the Tory leadership race, has strongly criticised the picture that portrays Boris Johnson as Julius Caesar and Rishi Sunak as one of the men who conspired against and killed him, Brutus.

“It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David... so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”, Greg Hands told Sky News .

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.