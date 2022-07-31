Hendel: Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce Clambake is just for fun at the Toledo Zoo

‘TIS the season for outdoor parties just for the fun of it.

THE TOLEDO Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Clambake presented by PNC at the Toledo Zoo’s Africa! Overlook and Malawi Pavilion was all fun on July 21 — so no speeches, no awards and honors; just a good time for the 500-some guests.

The party started after work, so many guests wore suits then ditched their jackets on the hot and humid night. Ladies sported summer dresses, some with tropical or animal prints. The zoo supplied golf carts to ferry guests to and from the party entrance.

On the menu were beef and shrimp skewers, marinated sirloin beef, Cajun shrimp, chicken piccata, steamed clams, roasted mushroom risotto, roasted red skin potatoes, glazed carrots, a mac and cheese bar, and salad. The Dollop Shop provided a confetti cake that enticed many to eat dessert first.

Outdoors the guests schmoozed, sipped, and supped, and watched and fed a giraffe; that experience was made possible by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. Inside the air conditioned pavilion, guests dined by the giant wall-length aquarium.

Among the revelers were Harlan and Lynette Reichle , Deidra Cattladge , Angela Cattladge , Brian and Anna Kolin , Cathy and Mark Trimble , Kim Sidwell , and Andi Roman, Josh Palenske , from Hollywood Casino, was the big winner of a Toledo region prize pack.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce is always hosting events like the Clambake for fun and education.

A summer legislative reception presented by Charter Communications is slated for Aug. 12, to get to know the leaders whose decisions impact businesses. Several elected officials are expected to attend, including Marcy Kaptur , who represents U.S. District 9; Lisa Sobecki , who represents Ohio District 45; Tiffany Preston Whitman , who sits on Toledo City Council; Tina Skeldon Wozniak , who sits on the Lucas County Commission; Marcus Hansen , who sits on Sylvania City Council; Craig Stough , mayor of Sylvania; Tom Mackin , mayor of Perrysburg, and Eric Benington , a member of the Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools Board of Education.

An All Aboard! Leadership Launch presented by Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio is slated for Aug. 24 aboard J&M Cruise Lines’ Glass City Pearl. It docks in downtown Toledo. Invitations are out to graduates of the Institute for Leadership & Advocacy, as well as members of EPIC Toledo and the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

IT WAS beautiful weather with a nice breeze for the Toledo Club’s annual Party in the Parking Lot on July 22. Guests strolled in wearing outfits that ranged from dressy to casual sun dresses, skirts, shorts, polo shirts, sandals, tennis shoes, and sunglasses.

Just before sundown the crowd swelled as Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, began to play. But there was plenty to do for the early birds. Chloe and the Steel Strings were the opening act outside.

Guests mingled and noshed from food trucks including burgers from FatBoyz, barbecue from We Be Ribs, Southern fare from Stella Blue Mobile Kitchen, and tacos from Antojitos Laredos Tacos. There was also an ice cream truck to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Guests sat at tables in the parking lot, while some folks paid to access light snacks and well stocked bars inside the VIP tents. Things were busy indoors, too, with Chris Brown and Candice Coleman playing in the Red Room and Hear Now, led by Toledo Club member Paul Jacoby , performing in the Centennial Room. Many indoor revelers drifted outside long enough to hear the bands and grab some food truck edibles to take back indoors.

Among the nearly 1,000 revelers were club president Doug Kearns , Jeff Mann and his wife Corrine Darah Mann , Greg Fess , Cindy and Jack Niggemeyer , Joy Hyman Goldberg , Pam Shanks , Cindy Rerucha and John MacKay , Larry Boyer , former Toledo Mayor Donna Owens , Amir Khan , Nissa Yoder , Todd Hoyt , and John Hadley and Sue Metzger .

The place rocked till midnight. Kudos to event chairman Tom Baird, who reported that the party raised about $2,000 for Nature's Nursery for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education.

HIGHLAND Meadows Golf Club is getting ready for this year's Dana Open presented by Marathon.

The Ladies Professional Golf tournament is Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. Highland Meadows is closed to members during that week, but many will be there as volunteers and spectators.

In the meantime, members have been golfing around, swimming, and dining al fresco. That includes the annual member appreciation party, themed “A Night on Bourbon Street.”

THERE'S still time to enjoy the summer weather so get out and enjoy it!

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.