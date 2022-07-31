Shirtless Man Wanted for North Wildwood, NJ, Motor Vehicle Theft

wpgtalkradio.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
Update: Bridgeton, NJ, Man Murdered; Cops Still Looking for Two Suspects
Authorities in Cumberland County say they continue to look for two suspects, both considered to be armed and dangerous, in connection to the murder of a man in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of...
Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two
Authorities in Camden County say a man who was driving a fire truck has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people this past January. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 29-year-old John Gibson of Lawnside was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of 68-year old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill. Gibson was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Fatally Shot; Police Search for Two “Armed and dangerous” Suspects
Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton was fatally shot early Saturday morning and a search for two armed and dangerous suspects continues. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of South East Ave. at around 3 AM for a report of several people fighting and shots being fired.
Ventnor City, NJ, Man Charged For Allegedly Luring and Enticing a 15-year-old Boy
Yet another person in the greater Atlantic City area has been charged for allegedly luring and enticing a minor online. The Ventnor City Police Department says on Friday afternoon, July 29th, they received a report from a subject who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a man with the purpose of having sex with him.
NJ men accused of throwing lit firework in Beach Haven, LBI, burning woman
A pair of young men from North Jersey were arrested after a scary incident on Long Beach Island, in which police said a woman briefly caught on fire and was burned by a lit firecracker thrown from a moving Jeep. On Saturday, 19-year-old Justin Liebhauser, of Randolph, and 18-year-old Gianni...
Atlantic City, NJ Police: Daylight Shooting, Again, One In Custody
Official Atlantic City Police sources have confirmed that multiple gunshots have been fired today in Atlantic City at Pennsylvania and Baltic Avenues. We have also confirmed that one person is in police custody. The suspect is facing a staggering number of serious charges. ARRESTED:. TajMalik Harris, 28, of Atlantic City.
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
Homeless people living under pier in Atlantic City, NJ, cleared out before Phish concert
ATLANTIC CITY — Several dozen people cleared out from homeless encampment under a hotel pier boardwalk were cleared out Monday but city officials say it's not because of an upcoming beach concert. Outreach workers from homeless advocate groups, police and AtlanticCare helped the 30-40 people staying under the Caesars...
Diehards Camp Out for Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Spirit Halloween Store Grand Opening
Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is. Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.
Millville ‘Folklife’ program explores 8 southernmost NJ counties
MILLVILLE — There will always be a debate about the existence of a Central Jersey, but geographically there is no doubt that Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties are grouped in the southern end of the Garden State. In those eight counties, more than...
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
Sports Collectors Was Biggest Atlantic City Convention In 10 Years
The recent 42nd Annual National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey was an enormous success by any standard of measure. The 5-day annual event drew an estimated attendance of more than 60,000, broken down by attendees, dealers, and sponsors; according to event organizers. This represents the highest attendance...
