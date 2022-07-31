ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Shirtless Man Wanted for North Wildwood, NJ, Motor Vehicle Theft

By Joe Kelly
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Wildwood, NJ
North Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ

Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
FRANKLIN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicle Theft#Property Crime#North Wildwood Police
WPG Talk Radio

Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two

Authorities in Camden County say a man who was driving a fire truck has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people this past January. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 29-year-old John Gibson of Lawnside was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of 68-year old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill. Gibson was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Fatally Shot; Police Search for Two “Armed and dangerous” Suspects

Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton was fatally shot early Saturday morning and a search for two armed and dangerous suspects continues. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of South East Ave. at around 3 AM for a report of several people fighting and shots being fired.
BRIDGETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy