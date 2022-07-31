Osklaoosa’s Jay Harms Honored With IGHSAU Softball Golden Plaque Award

(Oskaloosa) Oskaloosa softball coach Jay Harms was honored as the 2022 softball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque Award. Harms was honored Friday, July 22 at the Iowa State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge

The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community, and the coaching profession.

Harms has been the head softball coach at Oskaloosa for 37 years. Prior to Oskaloosa he coached softball at Charter Oak-Ute from 1978-1985 and owns a career record is 943- 647, winning one state title in five state tournament appearances along with winning nine conference titles.

Harms was recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches’ Association (IGCA) as its Softball Coach of the Year in 2016. He also has earned District Coach of the Year honors five times. He has served as a member of the IGHSAU Softball Advisory Committee from 2007-2012 and has been an active member of the IGCA since 2002, serving in various capacities. He was inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame in 2009 and was one of eight coaches nominated for the National Coach of the Year award in 2013.

Jay and his wife, Linda, are the parents of two daughters: Molly and Maggie. They are also the proud grandparents of Keaton, Libbie, Halley, Kambri, and Luke.