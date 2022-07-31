Police looking for suspect after man shot on Madison’s east side

www.nbc15.com
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday. Police found the stolen vehicle earlier this week, but...
nbc15.com
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Badgers represent at inaugural...
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
WIFR
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday after an early morning shooting at a local gas station. Just before 5 a.m. Rockford police dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.
nbc15.com
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. |. Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t...
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
nbc15.com
Bicyclist dead after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist is dead Monday after a crash on Madison’s east side, police confirmed. In its report, the Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. MPD explained that the bicyclist, who was in...
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to...
nbc15.com
Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers. The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise. Officers’ hands can...
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two separate shootings on the city’s south and west sides. Officers were sent to the West Beltline frontage road near South Park Street just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries or property damage were reported.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
nbc15.com
MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired across Madison. Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Madison Police officers arrived to the 4300 block of the West Beltline Highway Frontage Road for reports of shots fire. Police found shell casings, but no property damage. So far, there have...
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to rollover crash on US 151, road reopens
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews were sent to US 151 South near the Windsor Street exit in Sun Prairie Wednesday for a reported rollover crash. Dane County dispatchers said that Sun Prairie fire and police crews responded to the crash. An EMS unit was sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured. The right lane...
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street. In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was...
nbc15.com
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 9 hours ago.
seehafernews.com
Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Homicide By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle
A Dane County judge has sentenced a 24-year-old Prairie du Sac man to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal accident when he was driving drunk. Investigators told the court Gabriel Bare was intoxicated when he crashed into a man on a motorcycle who had been stopped at a stop light in the town of Springfield.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen. Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up […]
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
