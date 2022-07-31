FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Past relationships influence future relationships

www.postandcourier.com
Related
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Woman Opens Up On Her Journey Detransitioning
A woman has bravely opened up about her journey detransitioning from life as a transgender man back to a cisgender woman on TikTok. Sam, 26, is from the midlands, and she explained why her existence doesn't invalidate trans people and shared her advice to someone else thinking of detransitioning. Watch below:
Comments / 0