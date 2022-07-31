ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Past relationships influence future relationships

By ROGER ROLLINS Columnist
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Woman Opens Up On Her Journey Detransitioning

A woman has bravely opened up about her journey detransitioning from life as a transgender man back to a cisgender woman on TikTok. Sam, 26, is from the midlands, and she explained why her existence doesn't invalidate trans people and shared her advice to someone else thinking of detransitioning. Watch below:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy