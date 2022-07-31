Drought Watch Impacts Local Farmers

www.wdkx.com
NYSDOH Identifies Polio Virus in Rockland County Wastewater Samples
In late July, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the polio virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County after identifying the first case in the U.S. since 2013 in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County. NYS Health...
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Office Asking Victims To Report Crypto Investment Fraud
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is urging New Yorkers to come forward if they invested in cryptocurrency. People who invest in cryptocurrency or have been affected or deceived by the crypto crash are to contact her office. Many high profile cryptocurrency businesses had mass layoffs, frozen customer withdrawals,...
