UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody

KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
KCJJ
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Radio Iowa
Person of interest in Des Moines murder case may be in Cedar Rapids
Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on...
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
KCJJ
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380
An incident on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon has resulted in four counts of attempted murder. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Joint Communications Agency received a call at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from a passenger in a vehicle on I-380 that was described in a "road rage" situation. The incident started near the intersection of Center Point Road and 32nd St. NE before the two vehicles involved began traveling south on I-380. The caller reported that a passenger in the other vehicle had shown a gun during the event.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after reported assault
A Coralville man faces charges after an alleged assault Tuesday night. Officers responded to 2400 block of Walden Road in Iowa City around 11 pm on reports of an assault that occurred on the premises. The man told police that 18-year-old Jestin Wiseman Inman of Boston Way came to the residence to speak to him about a family member.
KETV.com
Autopsies find 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
ANKENY, Iowa — Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled. Investigators found Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, dead in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. Their 9-year-old son escaped. The Iowa...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
ourquadcities.com
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
KCJJ
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
ourquadcities.com
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
ourquadcities.com
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
Man Part of Officer-Involved Shooting in Cedar Rapids Has Been Identified
A Cedar Rapids man has been identified as the person who was part of an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department executed a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30. The vehicle was stopped in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE due to erratic driving.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Dennis W. Chaffee served his country in Vietnam and was later found shot to death in the basement of his Cedar Rapids home. The alleged murder took place on July 17, 1983; to this day, no one knows what happened or who did it. According to Iowa Cold Cases, Chaffee...
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
