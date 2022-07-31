1 dead after overnight West End shooting

www.wlwt.com
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Middletown; nephew charged with murder
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and his nephew is accused of killing him after a shooting in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk curb.
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating after woman assaulted, shot in face
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the face on Delhi Avenue. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say three people broke into a home and assaulted the woman before one of them shot her. She was taken...
WLWT 5
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed in parking lot outside store in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect seen on video snatching an 84-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of a store in Middletown. It happened on July 20 when surveillance video shows a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots. The...
At least 1 dead after crash on Westwood Northern Blvd
Westwood Northern Boulevard will be shut down between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street through the morning rush hour.
Family of West End murder suspect claims shooting was in self-defense
The family of Ronnicea McCary said her case is a firm example of Ohio’s 'stand your ground' law, claiming she shot and killed a man in self-defense.
Dayton man accused of preventing infant’s breathing is charged in causing his death
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old son. Involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges were filed against James Gilmore, 31, Wednesday evening, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents. On July 21, police responded to a “person down” call at an apartment in...
Fox 19
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
Dayton man facing charges after death of his baby
Police interviewed the father, 31-year-old James Gilmore, who was the only adult caring for the baby at the time he became unresponsive. Gilmore denied any knowledge as to what happened.
Fox 19
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week. >>PHOTOS: Cash reward offered for Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects believed to be from Dayton. The...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
WKRC
Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced an eight-count indictment Wednesday against the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, includes upgraded charges of aggravated murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and attempted aggravated murder for shooting...
WLWT 5
Officials: 2 firefighters injured responding to residence fire in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fire Department officials said two firefighters were injured Monday responding to a residence fire in Avondale. According to officials, around 5:09 p.m. dispatch received calls about a house on fire. The initial callers said they were at Children’s Hospital reporting they could see smoke and flames...
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
WLWT 5
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police investigating a shooting on Yale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 7:12 p.m. that a male was shot at 635 Yale Ave. "There appeared to be quite the chaos going on because the phone was put down and there were people yelling in the background," said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
