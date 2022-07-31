VIDEO: Unai Emery reacts angrily to Arsenal jibes

www.90min.com
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Everton make approach for Wolves defender Conor Coady
Everton have made an approach for Wolves defender Conor Coady, who is admired by Toffees boss Frank Lampard.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Kalidou Koulibaly critical of Napoli president's comments about signing African players
Kalidou Koulibaly has hit back against Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' pledge to only sign African players if they refuse to partake in mid-season Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Wolves in advanced talks to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan
Wolves are in advanced talks with Chelsea to take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the 2022/23 season, 90min understands.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Manchester City 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Man City for the 2022/23 season, with fixture details, transfer updates, predictions & more.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
Mikel Arteta makes Arsenal squad train while listening to 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A video has emerged of Mikel Arteta making the Arsenal squad train while listening to 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals
West Ham working on deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley's Maxwell Cornet
