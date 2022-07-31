www.firstcoastnews.com
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
First Coast News
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
Woman in critical condition after late night shooting in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a shooting at 1400 Windle Street on Tuesday night. Officers found a woman described to be in her mid-50′s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the woman to a hospital...
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
First Coast News
Police: Shooting victim found in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of suspicious person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunshot victim was discovered Wednesday after police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim is currently in surgery at a nearby hospital. Office responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1300...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
$5,000 reward posted for information on Baker County double homicide
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. A $5000 reward has been posted for information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sherriff's Office said.
After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
First Coast News
Police: Man is fighting for his life after shooting in the Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot outside Cypress Landing Apartments in Moncrief around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police are searching for the man who ran away after shooting him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. According to police, two men...
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
First Coast News
