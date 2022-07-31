ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
