ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Movie theaters back on track thanks to ‘Top Gun’, ‘Jurassic World’

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1xuX_0gzQazXf00
The recliners at Epic Theatres of Mount Dora are super-comfortable and easy to adjust. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It has been a whirlwind summer at the box office. After a tepid start to the year had movie theater owners nervous about a post-COVID recovery , audiences turned out in droves this summer to see the latest tentpoles from Marvel, Universal and more.

Joe DeMarsh, owner of Epic Theatres , said this summer exceeded expectations for the local chain, which has locations in Clermont , Mount Dora and Orlando . “People are returning to movie theaters and enjoying big screen experiences again. We have seen similar foot traffic to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We did expect the summer to perform well because we had quality movies that people were excited to come out and see, [but] we did have times where we were busier than expected.”

DeMarsh highlighted strong runs from “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” as key titles specifically driving audiences back to movie theaters. However, it was the runaway success of “Top Gun: Maverick” (which has made over a billion dollars at the box office and is now the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time) that has been driving a lot of the increased foot traffic at Epic theaters, with DeMarsh saying he was surprised to see how many customers were coming back to the theater to watch it multiple times.

This assessment echoes recent comments from Cinemark CFO Melissa Thomas, who said the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” specifically was critical for their chain’s recovery, adding that the long-awaited sequel “brought back some of our core audiences — older audiences and females — which is what we had hoped for.” Thomas went on to say the chain’s in-house analysis showed more than 25% of customers who came to see “Top Gun: Maverick” had not visited a Cinemark theater in the past year, a big sign the sequel was helping make audiences feel comfortable with the idea of visiting movie theaters again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, a rep for Cinemark also noted much of this summer’s box office boost at the chain has also come from increased demand for large-format screens as sales for Cinemark’s XD-branded screens are currently outperforming pre-COVID levels.

Similarly, large format exhibitor IMAX revealed Thursday that ticket sales for its screens (which include Central Florida’s Regal Pointe Orlando and Cinépolis Polk County ) in June outpaced the same period in 2019, and are on par with the second quarter overall. “IMAX is playing a leading role in the global resurgence in moviegoing,” said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation in a press release, adding “Consumers continue to seek out IMAX as a destination for fandom.”

Another big change that helped turn the tide for movie theaters this summer was a more consistent release schedule. “[A] key element to this summer’s success is that we had at least one new movie featured each weekend, so there was always something new and exciting to see,” said Luis Olloqui, chief executive officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas . Olloqui also cited the wide variety of different genres of films available at the multiplex as another driving force that helped movie theaters recover over the summer.

As of right now, national box office estimates for 2022 are approaching $5 billion overall according to Box Office Pro , far ahead of 2020 and 2021, but still trailing 2019′s total box office gross at the same point in the year.

And while many exhibitors are tepid about fall box office numbers, which are historically soft as kids go back to school and prestige films hit multiplexes in advance of awards season, the end of the year could give theaters another big boost. “We anticipate repeat visitors after the summer who have enjoyed an immersive experience at any of our [Cinépolis] locations,” said Olloqui, adding “We expect some momentum from the summer to carry into the fall, and it’s going to be a great end of the year, especially with the debut of ‘Black Panther 2′ and ‘Avatar 2′.”

Though the last two years have been incredibly tough for movie theaters, especially in Central Florida, this summer has given multiplexes a big boost, and proves that even as streaming continues to increase budgets to compete directly with movie theaters for consumer time and money , demand to see films in cinemas is still very much alive and well in 2022.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of Terror

The famous Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld, OrlandoAlexf Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, but Disney World rules Orlando. Even before moving here when I scored a gig performing on the Disney Magic almost ten years ago, when I first rolled up to Orlando for Traditions at Disney World, you could tell Disney World is the city, no matter how many other incredible attractions there are to see that tourists have no clue about.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘A Night of A Million Lights’ not returning this year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The popular holiday event “A Night of a Million Lights” at Give Kids the World Village will not return this holiday season. In a post on social media, the non-profit announced its now returned to full capacity and will be discontinuing the experience. [TRENDING:...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Mount Dora, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Mount Dora, FL
Entertainment
City
Clermont, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
kennythepirate.com

Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!

Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Theaters#Jurassic World#Orlando Sentinel Tns#Marvel#Demarsh
fox35orlando.com

10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7

ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent

As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach

One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
bungalower

Orlando City finally bought that adjacent church property

Faith Deliverance Temple, the family-owned church in Parramore that refused million-dollar offers for their property back in 2013/2014, has apparently reconsidered their position on selling, according to a report by Richard Bilbao for Orlando Business Journal. The family declined a $4 million offer to buy their land for the new...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
KISSIMMEE, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink

This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Top Chef winner opening new noodle concept in Orlando

According to a report by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, the winner of Season 3 of Top Chef, (and the first Asian winner of the popular cooking competition) Hung Huynh, will be opening a new noodle concept in the Mills 50 district. Chef Huynh, who currently serves as the Director...
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry: tourism. The discussion at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers, specifically — the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy