Better, worse or same: Bengals linebackers

Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow predicted to lead NFL in passing yards
As Cincinnati Bengals training camp continues, predictions for the 2022 season are still popping up for any category you can think of. When it comes to quarterbacks, Joe Burrow found himself atop one list that predicted he will lead the NFL in passing yards this coming season. Cynthia Frelund of...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals training camp: Tuesday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Tuesday. After Monday’s buzz with Joe Burrow back with the team and showing off his cart driving ability, here is a look at what we saw from Tuesday’s practice:. Pads Are On. Things took another step toward real football...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/3): Jonah Williams has big fan in Andrew Whitworth
Eli Apple, the Bengals cornerback Twitter loves to hate, has contested everything in this training camp. From quarterback Brandon Allen's constant throws to the incomparable Ja'Marr Chase to his social media habits. You remember now. Those 33 rookie snaps that included a GOAT sack of Tom Brady on his second...
Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment
The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase talks Joe Burrow returning to facility and how Eli Apple ‘pisses’ him off
It is only Ja’Marr Chase’s second training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, but you can already tell how much of a presence he commands. We all saw as he broke rookie receiving record after record in just his first NFL season, and that was after he took a full year off of football. Now as we get to see these players in pads for the first time, it is also a good opportunity to get Chase’s perspective on how things are going.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Interested in UC; 2025 Center Offered
The end of the grassroots basketball season is bringing out plenty of recruiting news.
