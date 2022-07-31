ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Make Your Battery Last Longer Instantly

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0tTp_0gzQZIzJ00
Shutterstock

Why does it always seem like your iPhone battery is dead in the water the minute you need your device the most? Depending on your charging habits and the age of your phone, your battery may dwindle way faster than it should. But don’t lose hope: there are tips and hacks that tech experts rely on to boost their iPhone battery. Here, Apple experts tell us how to make your battery last longer in an instant. You can incorporate these suggestions into your every day tech life (no real extra work required and they won’t cost a cent). Get ready to witness what you thought was the impossible: an iPhone battery that keeps on ticking.

Limit app refreshes

According to Tech Expert Robert Warner, official member of Forbes Agency Council and head of marketing at VirtualValley, one of the best ways to make the battery on your iPhone last longer is to restrict the amount of time that background app refreshes are allowed.

“The frequent reloading does a little bit of damage to the battery, but it’s worth it for all the benefits this feature provides,” Warner says. “This piece of advice will be much more helpful for individuals who have a significant number of applications. Your device’s battery life will suffer significantly if all of your downloaded apps are set to automatically renew themselves in the background. You can control the background app refresh by going to Settings and then selecting General from the menu that appears. Choose to refresh the background applications from that menu.”

When you first enter the Background App Refresh area, Warner says you will see a list of all of the apps along with the background app refresh setting that is currently active for each app. “Spend some time going through the list and deselecting all of the applications that do not require being active in the background while you are not using them, such as YouTube, Stocks, and Weather,” Warner says. “This will help you save battery life.”

Fetch Instead Of Push Email

Another great tip for conserving battery power is to change your email setting so that you are fetching and not pushing email through, says Tech Expert Kavin Patel, founder and CEO of Convrrt. When you fetch email you are telling your device to periodically send you emails during a time interval that you choose. This requires less battery power than pushing email, which is when you receive constant emails as they arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuBlh_0gzQZIzJ00

“Go to Settings > Mail, Contacts, and Calendars > Fetch New Data and switch from Push to either Fetch or Manual if you don't absolutely require every email as fast as it drops in the inbox, or if you have a less vital backup email account,” Patel says. “For every 15 minutes or 30 minutes, for example, you may program Fetch to check for new emails on your iPhone at that time period. The battery life will be prolonged by setting the interval to a longer time. The program will only check for fresh email when launched with the manual set to ‘Always.’”

Before you run out and spend a dime on a new charger or battery, try these simple and effective battery-boosting tips.

Comments / 5

wolf
4d ago

There are no apple experts. Just telemarketers that transfer & ignore problems.

Reply
7
Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Forbes Agency Council#Virtualvalley#Warner
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
SPY

9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy