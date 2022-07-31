ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecheyennepost.com

Alex Rodriguez's golfing birthday with new lover Kathryne Padgett and the Biebers

Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday. The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho.
thecheyennepost.com

How much do real estate TV stars make?

Compiled a list of 10 real estate TV celebrities, alongside their net worth. Originally published on agentadvice.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary

Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
thecheyennepost.com

Rodney Carrington to Perform in Cheyenne

Triple threat RODNEY CARRINGTON just announced additional tour stops on his ongoing LET ME IN! Tour, including a visit to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday, November 3. Carrington’s witty and mature comedy is curated and shared through his music, standup, writing, and acting. Carrington’s most recent single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.
thecheyennepost.com

Demi Lovato using she/her pronouns

Demi Lovato has gone back to using she/her pronouns. The 'Confident' hitmaker came out as non-binary last year and expressed a preference for gender neutral they/them terms, but she is now "feeling more feminine" as she is "such a fluid person." Speaking on the 'Spout' podcast, Demi - who has...
thecheyennepost.com

Tyler Perry paid Cecily Tyson 1m for a day

Tyler Perry once paid the late Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work. The 57-year-old actor "took care" of the veteran actress - who died in February 2021 aged 96 - by offering her a hefty pay deal to appear in his movie 'Why Did I Get Married?' because she hadn't been "well compensated" early in her career and is thankful he was able to give her "some security" and make her feel "valued".
thecheyennepost.com

Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding

Britney Spears has slammed a Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, said her nuptials with Sam Asghari couldn’t be held at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, as she wasn’t a practicing member – but claimed she was stopped from attending due to Covid restrictions.
