Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Alex Rodriguez's golfing birthday with new lover Kathryne Padgett and the Biebers
Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday. The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho.
How much do real estate TV stars make?
Compiled a list of 10 real estate TV celebrities, alongside their net worth. Originally published on agentadvice.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary
Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
Rodney Carrington to Perform in Cheyenne
Triple threat RODNEY CARRINGTON just announced additional tour stops on his ongoing LET ME IN! Tour, including a visit to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday, November 3. Carrington’s witty and mature comedy is curated and shared through his music, standup, writing, and acting. Carrington’s most recent single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.
Brad Pitt admits he cries about time moving fast as he calls daughter Zahara smart
Brad Pitt mused he cries about time moving fast as he called his daughter Zahara smart. The ‘Bullet Train’ actor, 58, made the admission after he also talked about his daughter Shiloh, in a rare move of talking about the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, from whom he split six years ago.
Demi Lovato using she/her pronouns
Demi Lovato has gone back to using she/her pronouns. The 'Confident' hitmaker came out as non-binary last year and expressed a preference for gender neutral they/them terms, but she is now "feeling more feminine" as she is "such a fluid person." Speaking on the 'Spout' podcast, Demi - who has...
Tyler Perry paid Cecily Tyson 1m for a day
Tyler Perry once paid the late Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work. The 57-year-old actor "took care" of the veteran actress - who died in February 2021 aged 96 - by offering her a hefty pay deal to appear in his movie 'Why Did I Get Married?' because she hadn't been "well compensated" early in her career and is thankful he was able to give her "some security" and make her feel "valued".
Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding
Britney Spears has slammed a Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, said her nuptials with Sam Asghari couldn’t be held at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, as she wasn’t a practicing member – but claimed she was stopped from attending due to Covid restrictions.
