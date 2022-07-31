ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yasmin Finney wants to be first trans Bond girl

By Celebretainment
thecheyennepost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Caroline Cossey
thecheyennepost.com

Alex Rodriguez's golfing birthday with new lover Kathryne Padgett and the Biebers

Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday. The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho.
CELEBRITIES
thecheyennepost.com

How much do real estate TV stars make?

Compiled a list of 10 real estate TV celebrities, alongside their net worth. Originally published on agentadvice.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Bond Girl#Trans Woman#Racism
thecheyennepost.com

Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding

Britney Spears has slammed a Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, said her nuptials with Sam Asghari couldn’t be held at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, as she wasn’t a practicing member – but claimed she was stopped from attending due to Covid restrictions.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy