Yasmin Finney wants to be first trans Bond girl

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Alex Rodriguez's golfing birthday with new lover Kathryne Padgett and the Biebers
Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday. The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho.
How much do real estate TV stars make?
Compiled a list of 10 real estate TV celebrities, alongside their net worth. Originally published on agentadvice.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp explained to her 'what homosexuality was' when she was 9
Ricci told Andy Cohen that Depp explained what "gay" meant in a phone call during the filming of "Mermaids," at Winona Ryder's request.
The "She-Hulk" Creators Discussed The Show's Questionable CGI, And They Made A Good Point
“I know there’s lots of eyes on the CG and critique."
Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding
Britney Spears has slammed a Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, said her nuptials with Sam Asghari couldn’t be held at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, as she wasn’t a practicing member – but claimed she was stopped from attending due to Covid restrictions.
