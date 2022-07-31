Mayor Billy Hewes defends Gulfport leadership against WalletHub’s low ranking

Another year, another myopic and confusing ranking from a free-credit score website.

Gulfport has more than $50 million in downtown development, is home to the Mississippi Aquarium, headquarters for Cruisin’ the Coast, and is one of the top vacation rental markets in the U.S.

This and more dispute the annual listing by WalletHub of the Best and Worst Run Cities in America, with Gulfport as number 10 in the “worst” category.

Oddly enough, in a June 2022 article, Wallet Hub ranks Gulfport as the 141st Best Run city in America out of thousands of cities.

Looking closer at the actual “metrics” makes the “worst” ranking appear highly suspect.

It didn’t help, when seeking clarification on their findings, that WalletHub officials rejected our request to discuss their research, process, and conclusions.

Unfortunately, for those who don’t recognize “click-bait” for what it is, this type of content occasionally gets passed along by the media as content and time filler.

Even more troubling is the small-print disclaimer stating, “we do not guarantee the accuracy of the information presented through our website.” Fortunately, we’re too busy around here to spend much effort responding to a hack job. Still, after multiple hits, “a lie unchallenged becomes the truth” and must be addressed.

It does not take long to notice that the Mississippi’s Gulf Coast is experiencing a renewed vibrancy. Gulfport is enjoying a renaissance with over $1 billion in investments in the last decade encompassing commercial, hospitality, medical, military, education, business, and tourism sectors. These developments haven’t happened by accident- it was the resolve of the City Council, Mayor, and staff to create a place that is “Open for Business, and Geared for a Good Time!” It has been a classic team effort, fostering collaboration with public and private sector partners.

Economically, the city of Gulfport is gearing up, and many experts believe it is ready for takeoff. In 2018, Realtor.com named Gulfport one of the top 10 small cities poised to become a powerhouse . Numerous other publishers have highlighted Gulfport’s resilience, quality of place, and cost of living. (i.e., “Best Places to Live” by Money Magazine — 2014; “The Nicest Place to live in Mississippi” Florence Gardens, Gulfport, by Readers Digest — 2020 )

Gulfport’s economic opportunities have also caught the eye of United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. In 2021, Raimondo visited Gulfport to tour the city and see firsthand what it has to offer.

“What you have in Mississippi is first rate and world class,” she said. “This is my first time to Mississippi and I had several, ‘I had no idea’ moments. That’s a credit to you all.”

A city doesn’t experience Gulfport’s consistent levels of investment, interest, and success by accepting the status quo or dwelling at the bottom of the barrel. With various cultures and cuisines, top-rated museums, an appealing year-round climate, easy transit times, barrier islands, miles and miles of sand beach, and steady ocean breezes, Gulfport is a hidden gem on Mississippi’s Secret Coast. And the only way to experience it is to see it personally.

That’s the only way to have the “I had no idea” realization instead of perpetuating prejudices that have no place in today’s South Mississippi. Whatever the case, we’ll stick with our proven track record.

In one respect, we thank WalletHub for its persistent bullying. It has given us the opportunity to, once again, tell our story — and it’s a pretty good one!

Billy Hewes is the mayor of Gulfport.