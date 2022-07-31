Man killed in stabbing after attacking 2 people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Normandy neighborhood after two people reported being attacked.

Both of the victims, a man and a woman, tell me they were attacked inside a wooded area near Lenox Avenue by a man they both know.

From the outside, it looks like just a bunch of trees. But on the other side, this wooded area is a homeless campsite.

“He was reaching down, trying to punch me in the face. And when he did, that’s when I got him in his chest twice. And then I got him in his stomach once, and that was it. He was history after that,” said the victim.

The above quote came from the male victim in last night’s attack. I caught up with him at the local Citgo gas station not far from the wooded area. He says he was beaten after trying to defend his friend who was being choked by her boyfriend.

According to the victim, the suspect has a history of drinking and being abusive towards his girlfriend and others in the area.

“I told him, ‘Man, you don’t hit on women like that,’” said the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He just knocked me right out of my wheelchair, and when I hit the ground, the knife was laying there. So then I grabbed the knife, and I was trying to keep him away from me,” said the victim.

After talking to the two victims, the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office followed a blood trail and found a man matching the description that both witnesses gave. He was discovered on the ground unconscious and suffering from a stab wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

“I’m sorry that I killed the guy, but he actually really deserved it,” said the victim.

I’ve contacted JSO looking for information as to whether or not there are any plans to start patrolling homeless campsites around Jax for everyone’s safety. I haven’t heard back yet.

I got a chance to speak with the female victim who was being choked by her boyfriend. Of course, she didn’t want to say much about the situation, just that she’s thankful someone stepped in to help save her life.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is an active ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information is available.

JSO asks anyone with information in reference to this incident to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.