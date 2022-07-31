ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour

BBC
 4 days ago
BBC

UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams

Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
WORLD
BBC

Care firm My Homecare Reading put clients at risk, report finds

An inadequate care firm put clients at risk of avoidable harm and failed to obtain required recruitment information for some staff, inspectors found. My Homecare Reading provides personal care for people in their own homes. A report said the agency did not run "effective and robust recruitment and selection procedures"...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October, from 9.4% in June, the bank said. That will push Britain into recession later this year, with economic output declining each quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023, bank forecasts show. Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008. Gov. Andrew Bailey defended the move, which will increase borrowing costs for consumers, saying the bank has a duty to control price increases that disproportionately affect the poorest in society.
ECONOMY
