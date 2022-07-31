Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour

www.bbc.com
BBC
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
BBC
Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
BBC
Care firm My Homecare Reading put clients at risk, report finds
An inadequate care firm put clients at risk of avoidable harm and failed to obtain required recruitment information for some staff, inspectors found. My Homecare Reading provides personal care for people in their own homes. A report said the agency did not run "effective and robust recruitment and selection procedures"...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
Why is there unrest among civil servants and how will ministers respond?
While ministers have tried to distance themselves from blame over the wave of strikes bringing some public services to a standstill this summer, they may be forced to show more deference to another group threatening industrial action. Civil servants, whose morale is plumbing new depths due to real-terms pay cuts,...
New arrival to UK among four victims of Oldham mill fire
Police name four Vietnamese nationals who died in Greater Manchester in May
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
BBC
The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow withdraws from competition to rest before England Test series
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00 or Red Button and iPlayer from 18:30. Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips. England's Jonny...
Sunak closing gap on Truss in Tory leadership contest, poll shows
Foreign secretary’s lead down to five points in latest poll of party members, after 24-point lead a fortnight ago
BBC
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October, from 9.4% in June, the bank said. That will push Britain into recession later this year, with economic output declining each quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023, bank forecasts show. Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008. Gov. Andrew Bailey defended the move, which will increase borrowing costs for consumers, saying the bank has a duty to control price increases that disproportionately affect the poorest in society.
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
