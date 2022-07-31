Vibed Streaming App: Earn Crypto For Streaming Music

bitcoinist.com
5 Best Crypto Presales and Crypto ICOs 2022
Getting in on the next big thing is best before it hits the market. An initial coin offering (ICO) may be a good time to scoop up some coins, but even better is the presale. Numerous cryptocurrencies have ICOs, but it’s important to determine the best crypto presales. Our...
Why Meta Will Expand NFT Support To Over 100 Countries
Meta CEO and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the expansion of their non-fungible token (NFT) features for Instagram. Deployed on May 10, 2022, this enables users to showcase their digital collectibles on the social media. The feature will be available in over 100 countries for users in Asia, Africa, the...
How to Earn Passive Crypto on CeDefi Exchanges
Trending now in the Crypto space is an easy way out of the bearish market with profits in hand. Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts and veterans have turned to other means of earning crypto, while they wait out the unfortunate events unfolding in the crypto market. One of such ways involves earning passive income on CeDeFi exchanges.
Electrifying! With Stablesats, Galoy Brings The Dollar To The Lightning Network
If this works as promised, Stablesats could change the game. It could change the world, even. The new Galoy product solves a problem and an urge that the bitcoin community has had for ages. Synthetic dollars that don’t need a token or rely on a third party to work. In fact, if Stablesats works as promised it will solve the most difficult of the tasks that Strike and The Human Rights Foundation offered a bounty of one BTC for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 New Cryptocurrency To Watch With Potential 2022
New cryptos are being added to the blockchain almost every day. Thousands of crypto projects exist, but many are here today and gone tomorrow. We wanted to identify the best, so we compared the major projects and came up with a list of new cryptos to watch. The Top 7...
How Summer Is Turning Into A Short-Lived Altcoin Season
Altcoin season is a phenomenon that excites investors in the crypto market. It often means a period of multiple gains as the altcoins see their valuations and prices grow rapidly. This usually comes after a bull run in the price of bitcoin, which is now the case with the current market. With summer coming into full bloom, altcoins seem to be having the time of their lives as performance has been outstanding all around.
Shiba Inu Unveils The Name Of Its New CCG Game
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been one that has surprised the crypto market with its ability to preserve even through tough times. Many had expected the coin to crash and burn after touching its all-time high last year, but instead, the team had continued to expand its utility with partnerships and new products that have helped to strengthen its place in the market. The latest of these is the Shiba Inu CCG game, which was just unveiled by the team.
Mehracki (MKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Bringing Utility To Meme Tokens
The meme token market is highly saturated. Many rely on general hype and endorsements to keep them relevant after launch. However, the tokens mentioned in this article deviate from this path to keep a loyal community by giving utility to their meme tokens. The tokens are Mehracki (MKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Bitcoin Relished Its Best Month In July 2022 – How Will BTC Perform This August?
Bitcoin had a blast in July, along with major cryptocurrencies which achieved their best production in the last month. During the month of July, Bitcoin grew by around a quarter and briefly touching the elusive $24,000 mark, while Ethereum grew by close to 50 percent and traded for around $1,700.
CRYPTOKKI COIN (TOKKI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jul. 20, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CRYPTOKKI COIN (TOKKI) on July 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOKKI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By building a small business marketing and transaction blockchain...
Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
ShibaDoge Team Announces SHIBDOGE Token
The ShibaDoge team is excited to announce the release of the SHIBDOGE token. According to the team, the token was initially released as an Ethereum-based utility subtoken built on the principles of community, unity, and decentralization. The ShibaDoge token was launched on December 24, 2021, and half of the total...
UK Based Football Club Oxford City Embraces Bitcoin As Payment For Match Tickets
Trends have been changing in the football industry recently. This can be traced to the latest development of the Oxford City English soccer team. The club is currently incorporating Bitcoin into its system of operation. To this effect, the matchday shirts of the team will have the BTC logo on them. This will take place in the initial part of the six-tier English football league.
The Diamonds In The Crypto Rough: Uniglo (GLO), Synthetix (SNX) And Thorchain (RUNE)
If you’re looking for the next big crypto find that could go on to huge things, you’re in the right place. The crypto space might have had a tough few weeks, but there’s still tons of potential in the scene. That’s because while some coins are struggling, some are still performing really well. And these coins that perform well now show a huge amount of bullish potential for the long-term. Just imagine how much they could surge once wider economic conditions fix themselves. But it’s not as easy to make profit on any old coin in the current bear market. You can’t just pick a memecoin and ride it to the top, you have to pick one with solid fundamentals, one that you’ve researched carefully, and one that experts highly recommend. That’s why this article could be a huge help for you. Analysts are predicting big things for the following few crypto coins, and they could be great additions to your portfolio right now. Let’s have a look at them:
Poloniex to List ETH Potential Hard Fork Tokens in Support of the Merge
August 4, 2022, Panama City, Panama – Poloniex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announces that it fully supports the Ethereum Merge with listing of two potential forked ETH tokens: ETHS & ETHW, with commencement date of trading on August 8. More details. Through its more than...
Ethereum Merge: The Past, The Present, And The Future
The anticipation around the Ethereum Merge has continued to build up. While nothing is set in stone, it does seem likely that the Merge will happen according to the most recent schedule put out by the developers. This air of certainty has influenced the market greatly, and the price of the digital assets has responded in kind. As the market moves closer to the Merge, we take a look at the journey that has brought the network to where it is now and where it is headed.
