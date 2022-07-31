www.wishtv.com
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Heat and humidity to continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat and high humidity will continue over the next few days, increasing the chances for showers and storms. TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms are possible for areas southwest of Indy. Clouds will linger in the overnight hours with mild 70 degree temperatures. Low 73. WEDNESDAY:...
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative.
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
WISH-TV
Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend. Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River. The work will be completed in phases and...
WISH-TV
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
WISH-TV
I-465, I-69 construction concerns some businesses in short term
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major construction project for I-465 and I-69 on the city’s northeast side begins Friday, and some businesses are raising concerns. Two ramp closures will happen this weekend, but, while one is expected to be completed Monday, another will remain closed for two years. “I...
WISH-TV
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
WISH-TV
Businesses raise concerns over road construction project for I-465, I-69 set to begin this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major construction project for I-465 and I-69 on the city’s northeast side begins this Friday and some businesses are raising concerns. There will be two ramp closures this weekend, but while one is expected to be completed this Monday, another will remain closed for two years.
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
WISH-TV
Gallery Pastry celebrates first summer in new location — prepares Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache, Lemon Soufflé Pancakes
Gallery Pastry is celebrating its first summer in it’s newest location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood!. Youssef Boudarine, executive pastry chef for Gallery Pastry, and Alison Keefer, owner of Gallery Pastry, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new location and to prepare Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache and Lemon Soufflé Pancakes.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
WISH-TV
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
WISH-TV
The athletic family and unlikely high school career behind Colts WR Alec Pierce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was the mighty green machine of Glenbard West High School, a perennial prep football powerhouse just under 30 miles west of downtown Chicago, ready to mow down yet another opponent ahead of yet another season filled with state championship aspirations. One season previous, sophomore free...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, killed near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S....
WISH-TV
‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events. The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of...
WISH-TV
Immigrant-inspired school opens its doors for first time on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The charter school that’s inspired by the Latinx and immigrant experience finally has opened to students. A recent partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools helped make it happen. Francisco Valdiosera, the executive director of Monarca Academy, said, “Really, this has been a dream come true for...
WISH-TV
Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion. Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1. “Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has...
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
WISH-TV
Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
WISH-TV
Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks day one of a plan to increase special education certification in central Indiana. While there are teacher shortages across the board, special education is also feeling the impact. Children with disabilities are falling farther behind. SpedActs is a newly formed non-profit focused on helping...
