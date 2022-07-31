Book Nook: 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde

Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO