Book Nook: 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
dayton.com
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton
Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
wyso.org
The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering George McGovern on his 100th birthday
The late George McGovern made two appearances on the program. His first visit was for his biography of Abraham Lincoln. A few years later he returned to talk about his book "What It Means to be a Democrat. In 1972 George McGovern was the presidential candidate for the Democrats. He...
dayton.com
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton
Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”
The victims in the Oregon District Shooting
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
dayton.com
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton Police Officers who stopped mass shooter in the Oregon District speak publicly for the first time
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 4, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - It’s been three years since the mass shooting in Dayton where a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people. To mark the anniversary, Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley accused incumbent Mike DeWine of “cowardly inaction” on gun violence. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Survivor of Dayton mass shooting reflects on 3rd anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marking the anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District may even tougher this year for Dion Green. The advocate against gun violence will have to relieve some painful memories on the heels of another traumatic experience in his family – the death of his cousin, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
URS Rubber Duck Regatta returns to the drive-in: How to donate
After the regatta, the drive-in will show two movies: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Hook, URS said. All proceeds from the Rubber Duck Regatta will benefit children and adults with disabilities or other special needs at URS.
Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Gem City Black Business Month returns in August
“Gem City Black Business Month is an initiative designed to strengthen the Black entrepreneurial community in our region,” said Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator. “Black businesses have come so far, but still need the full support of our entire ecosystem to truly blaze a path for generational wealth and sustainability.”
Back 2 School Backpack Drive
BACK TO SCHOOL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND WE WANT KICK THE SCHOOL YEAR OFF RIGHT! 100.3 CINCYS RNB STATION AND THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLINS “BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE THRU EVENT” PRESENTED BY THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, IS ALL GOING DOWN SATURDAY AUGUST 13TH FROM NOON UNTIL TO 3PM AT SAWYER POINT! WE’RE GIVING […]
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
Dayton police stopped Oregon District shooting in 32 seconds
Retired Dayton Police Sergeant Chad Knight and Officers Vincent Carter, David Denlinger, Brain Rolfes, Ryan Nabel and Jeremy Campbell were in the district when the shooting occurred.
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
