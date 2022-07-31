New Exhaust Makes The VW Golf GTI Sound A Lot Better

A Maserati sports car without a soulful V6 or V8 under the hood is a strange reality to be faced with, but that's what we'll have to get used to when the fully electric GranTurismo Folgore arrives. A gas-powered GranTurismo will be launched as a rival to the Porsche 911, but the Folgore is expected to be the range-topper in terms of sheer performance. The mighty electric coupe has now been sighted testing before, and this time it was seen at the Nurburgring. Ordinarily, this would allow us to hear the sound of the engine for the first time, but for obvious reasons, that's not possible here. That said, it's not entirely silent, and we do get a closer look at its curvaceous body.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO