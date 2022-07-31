New Exhaust Makes The VW Golf GTI Sound A Lot Better

carbuzz.com
Related
Mercedes-AMG Office Chair Is The Slowest AMG Ever Built
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.
Toyota Thinks The Manual Supra Will Be A Relative Failure
Just last week, we got the fantastic news that Toyota would finally be offering a manual transmission with the GR Supra at a bargain price. This is something that has been speculated on ever since the automatic-transmission car was launched, but now that it's finally happening, it appears that Toyota thinks it will be a sales flop. Relatively speaking, of course.
2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Test Drive Review: Executive Sedan Absurdity
You don't buy a Maserati because you want to fit in. You don't buy a Maserati because you want the world to make sense. You buy a Maserati because you don't need everything to make sense. You want things to be a little absurd, then stepping over the line into being bananas. That's what we expect from the performance version of Maserati's executive sedan, the Quattroporte Trofeo.
Maserati Debuts Special Edition Grecale To Upstage The Porsche Macan
Top trim Grecale PrimaSerie only available in Giallo Corse yellow paint. Powered by the 523 horsepower Nettuno V6 or 325-hp mild-hybrid four-pot Both models come standard with the Premium Plus package. Only 325 will be built. By our count, you're looking at the third special edition Maserati Grecale since the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maserati's Electric GranTurismo Folgore Sounds Like A Spaceship
A Maserati sports car without a soulful V6 or V8 under the hood is a strange reality to be faced with, but that's what we'll have to get used to when the fully electric GranTurismo Folgore arrives. A gas-powered GranTurismo will be launched as a rival to the Porsche 911, but the Folgore is expected to be the range-topper in terms of sheer performance. The mighty electric coupe has now been sighted testing before, and this time it was seen at the Nurburgring. Ordinarily, this would allow us to hear the sound of the engine for the first time, but for obvious reasons, that's not possible here. That said, it's not entirely silent, and we do get a closer look at its curvaceous body.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Maserati Introduces Incredible Ten-Year Warranty
New Extra10 Warranty Program covers engine, gearbox and transmission until car reaches ten-years-old Few brands have a history as rich as Maserati. In its heyday, the automaker's exotic motor vehicles were the preferred choice of propulsion for the jet-set; those who considered a Ferrari or Lamborghini a touch nouveau riche. But that's all been forgotten. Reliability woes have given the brand a poor reputation, but that's something the company is looking to change with its new ten-year warranty for the Americas.
Top Speed
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toyota Will Cover GR 86 Rejected Warranty Claim After All
In case you've been out of the automotive loop this week, Toyota has found itself in hot water over a denied warranty claim on the Toyota GR 86. Blake Alvarado took his 86 to the track, as one does. A few days later, Blake suffered catastrophic engine failure. Upon asking a dealer for his boxer motor to be covered under warranty, the request was denied based on the photo below, with the dealer saying his use of the car on track was grounds to deny the claim.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Aston Martin Will Unveil Two New Cars At Pebble Beach
It's been a rather tumultuous few months for 007's automaker of choice. Aston Martin has had to contend with financial woes and was recently rescued by a substantial investment. Amidst this, the carmaker has redesigned its iconic winged logo and introduced the V12 Vantage. But at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Gaydon-based brand is planning to reveal two all-new products, in an attempt to woo more customers and drum up business.
BMW Just Made The All-Electric i4 More Affordable
The 2023 BMW iX already arrived earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show, so now it's time for BMW's more affordable electric vehicle to enter its second model year. The 2023 BMW i4 was announced today, arriving with a new, more affordable eDrive35 to sit below the existing eDrive40 and M50. As expected from the smaller '35' numbering, the eDrive35 offers a bit less range and performance at a lower price.
Mansory Turns Maybach S-Class Into A Carbon Nightmare
The Mercedes S-Class has always been a technological marvel and the gentleman's choice when it comes to a luxurious and refined driving experience. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is an even more lavish attempt at luxury, still. But there will always be those that ruin a good thing by slapping a set of gaudy wheels and a ridiculous body kit on these sleek cars.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
Bentley Is Officially Done With The Bespoke Bacalar
Bentley's Bacalar is a stunning machine and a fitting spearhead to promote the British brand's return to the noble art of coachbuilding. Bentley's oldest rival, Rolls-Royce, also recently restarted its coachbuilding department, but the Crewe-based manufacturer has the distinction of being the oldest in the business. Bentley Mulliner dates back to 1923, which means its centenary anniversary is due next year. According to Bentley, the Mulliner team will soon turn its focus on its next project, which will be revealed soon.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Corvette Stingray Is Almost Good Enough To Ignore The Z06
Believe it or not, the mid-engined Corvette has now entered its fourth model year in production. It seems like just yesterday when the C8 generation debuted with the most significant change to the nameplate in its extensive history. For 2023, the most important addition to the lineup is the high-performance Z06 model, which should arrive at dealers later this year. But since the base Stingray model is already so impressive, should you spend the extra cash on the Z06?
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1