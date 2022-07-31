ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Generator Box Vinyl Wrap Quote

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago
www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Approve A New Logo

Recently, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a new logo for Dallas County. At a recent meeting on July 19th the Board approved the new logo that will be used to rebrand the county and Supervisor Mark Hanson says it’s not unusual for organizations involved with corporate activity to have some sort of brand and the new logo will help make things more uniformed.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Discuss Cost Estimates for New Jail

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board discussed cost estimates for a new county jail with engineering firm ISG. The $12,032,000 facility would include 20 cells, four holding rooms, a Sally Port for prisoner intake, along with other furniture and interior items, site construction with underground utilities and a 15-percent contingency fund for the jail to be located south of the current law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The Board is expected to continue discussions with Northland Securities about getting the proposed project ready for a public vote in November.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council Approves Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Application

The Perry City Council approved a pay application for the wastewater treatment facility improvements at their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the pay application in the amount of $778,051 to Woodruff Construction. Also, the Council approved a pay application for phase one of the relocation of Runway 14/32 in the amount of $217,299 to Wenthold Excavating, LLC.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare

The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area

The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday

This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 3, 2022

Diane Jenkins, Ida Grove, was traveling in the 17000 block of Hwy 141, when she hit a deer. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $1500. The vehicle was driven from the scene. July 29. Alexander Johnson, age 27, 1003 Walnut Str, Dallas Center, was arrested for...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat

With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Public Library Camp87

The Adel Public Library will be wrapping up the summer reading program tomorrow with a fun event. The public is invited to come out to the library between 4-5:30 p.m. to join a camp-themed party to celebrate the end of summer reading. There is no registration required and everyone is welcome to attend the come and go program.
ADEL, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households

The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year

The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Night In Perry

The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle

A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

