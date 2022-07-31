ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Sunday, July 31 (St. Louis to Bounce Back vs. Washington)

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes

The Yankees made a few good moves at the trade deadline but they still made a few mistakes. The New York Yankees made a move that was one of the most unsung best moves of the trade deadline: trading Joey Gallo. Gallo was a good defensive outfielder but he was awful at the plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Grading the St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline moves

The St. Louis Cardinals were in the thick of many different rumors throughout July, and pulled off a few deals. How do all of these moves grade?. The trade deadline was an eventful one for the St. Louis Cardinals, as the club pulled off three different trades, and missed out on the biggest deal not only of the deadline, but perhaps MLB history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy