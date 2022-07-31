www.eastridgenewsonline.com
August 4 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. A recreational vehicle was entered at Camping World and several items were missing, the registration plate was also stolen. 6900 block Tiffany Lane (Extortion 22-010868):. The complainant stated he received multiple text messages and a threatening video on...
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
Election Day in Hamilton County
Voters will head to the polls today in Hamilton County to participate in the state and federal primaries, and county general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In East Ridge, poll locations are at the Community Center on Tombras Avenue, American Legion Post 95 on Ringgold Road and the United Methodist Church on Prater Road.
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
Suspect arrested for last week’s Lillian Avenue shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for last week’s shooting on Lillian Avenue, right off of Tunnel Boulevard. At the time, police said a man was first assaulted in his driveway and then shot as three suspects left. Investigators identified 19 year old Walter Fortson...
Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
Adams and Wamp Clash Over Accusations of Meddling Texts to Voters
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today is election day in Tennessee and the gloves have come off in the Hamilton County Mayoral Race between Democratic candidate Matt Adams and Republican candidate Weston Wamp. The latest incident between the two candidates began with a press release from the Adams campaign which accused the...
Cleveland Police officers sign new contract
Cleveland Police officers signed a new three-year contract with the city on Wednesday, according to union president Jeff Follmer.
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
Poss Backs Cox for East Ridge Judge
Tracy Cox is the ideal candidate for judge in East Ridge. She possesses all of the best qualities of a judge: she is intelligent, experienced, thoughtful, level-headed and fair. Tracy gives her time to the community, hosting a podcast where she interviews local community leaders and addresses issues of interest...
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
Jones: Dixon Believes in Truth, Honesty, and Integrity
I have known Chris Dixon for several years. He has stood by a family member through some tough times. He believes in truth, honesty, and integrity, and has demonstrated these values in his work with us. He also has compassion and common sense judgement when dealing with our legal system. I would have every faith in him sitting on the bench in our city. He’s a difference maker.
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Dunlap Police warn shoppers of counterfeit cash over weekend
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Highway 127 Yard Sale, stretching nearly 700 miles, returns tomorrow. With vendors expecting tens of thousands of customers over the weekend, police are warning sellers to be on the lookout for “funny money.”. The Dunlap Police Department recently took to social media...
Man shot, killed by deputies during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
