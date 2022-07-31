www.eastridgenewsonline.com
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
thebestmix1055.com
Winners of 29th Annual First State Bank & Trust/Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament
Winners of the 29th Annual First State Bank & Trust/Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament are Max Lamprecht, Elias Champ, Trey Mooney, Jackson Luebbe, Beau Shanahan, Annabelle Bang, Riki Beckman, Laura VanBuskirk, and Brielle Vrba. The 29th Annual First State Bank & Trust Co./Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area...
Kearney Hub
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
klkntv.com
WATCH: State patrol investigating incidents that left several dead in northeast Nebraska city
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating incidents that left several dead in Laurel, which is west of Sioux City, Iowa. The patrol says the incident happened early Thursday morning at multiple scenes across the city. An investigation is ongoing. The patrol will be hosting a...
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
KETV.com
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. The ramp will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated...
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
WOWT
Neighborhood frustrated over eyesore, says tarnishes South Omaha’s image
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. Patroling as a citizen watchdog in South Omaha, Scottie Wagner looks for troublespots that shouldn’t have an open door policy. “Door is unlocked,” said...
WOWT
Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha
A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
WOWT
Millions in emergency rental assistance still available for Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - $134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. The deadline to apply is in five weeks, September 9, except in the City of Omaha and Lincoln too. They run on different programs. “The city’s had, since 2021 and...
omahamagazine.com
Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
norfolkneradio.com
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
