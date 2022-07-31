ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

247Sports

Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class

Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound

All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°

It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
LINCOLN, NE
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

Neighborhood frustrated over eyesore, says tarnishes South Omaha’s image

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. Patroling as a citizen watchdog in South Omaha, Scottie Wagner looks for troublespots that shouldn’t have an open door policy. “Door is unlocked,” said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha

A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs

What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
omahamagazine.com

Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look

As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
OMAHA, NE

