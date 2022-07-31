Empire State Ride comes to an end in Niagara Falls

www.wgrz.com
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.
Unknown Stories of WNY: A new future brewing for former malt house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no secret that many parts of Buffalo are experiencing a renaissance, and a lot of that development is strongly rooted in our past. Such is the case in a rebirth of old grain silos on Elk Street in the city's Valley neighborhood, what's old is new again.
Buffalo students receive free bike helmets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
Comments / 1