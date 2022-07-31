ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics

By Jen Ursillo
 4 days ago
tbs333
4d ago

This bag ban is a horror and now his Majesty wants more of this. No wonder more people leave this state than any other state in the union. High taxes and over regulation is no way to keep people happy.

Tim Tirro
4d ago

he even said if high taxes are not your thing we are not your state even on TV that is arrogant and people still voted him in I can't understand he won the election bad enough he was raising taxes and making more laws that try to control our lives

Dlane Ott
4d ago

Why do the people of New Jersey vote these people in? Time to get rid of these lifetime politicians

