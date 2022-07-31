Looking for Monthly Passive Income? These 3 REITs Are for You

Marqetaʻs stock dropped some 34% in the morning, and trading had to be paused. It recovered quickly after trading resumed and was only down just over 2% for the day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO