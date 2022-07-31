To understand flood and wildfire risks, homeowners need to understand their future costs

Though it’s 98% contained today, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has been burning in New Mexico since April, becoming the largest fire in the state’s history. By late June, it had burned through almost 350,000 acres and destroyed 900 structures. More troubling still is that most of the counties impacted are lower income, including Mora County, whose median household income is $28,000–far below than the national average of $68,000.

