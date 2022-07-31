To understand flood and wildfire risks, homeowners need to understand their future costs

www.fastcompany.com
Fast Company
Wildfires disproportionately impact low-income people. Here’s how communities can protect them
Though it’s 98% contained today, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has been burning in New Mexico since April, becoming the largest fire in the state’s history. By late June, it had burned through almost 350,000 acres and destroyed 900 structures. More troubling still is that most of the counties impacted are lower income, including Mora County, whose median household income is $28,000–far below than the national average of $68,000.
Fast Company
Kansas voted decisively to protect abortion rights. These states are voting next
In a big victory for reproductive rights, voters in Kansas on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a change to the state constitution that would have eliminated abortion protections. The vote in red-leaning Kansas is the first statewide test of voter-driven initiatives to determine the fate of abortion access since the Supreme Court...
