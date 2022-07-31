ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Spencer named UCR education dean

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 4 days ago
iebusinessdaily.com

iecn.com

A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions

Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
FONTANA, CA
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
California Education
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside to discuss redistricting

Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start?  "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Elizabeth Watkins
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Seniors-only community in Rancho Cucamonga sold

A multifamily project in Rancho Cucamonga restricted to people 55 years old and older has been sold. The Village on 5th, a 264-unit property at Fairway View Place, changed ownership late last month for an undisclosed sum, according to CBRE. Acacia Capital Corp. a real estate firm in San Mateo,...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA

