Spencer named UCR education dean

University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School
Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
Fontana Herald News
FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions
Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
New School Year Brings New Principals To San Bernardino City Schools
Six San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses will begin the 2022–2023 school year on Monday, August 1 with new principals who are eager to work with families to foster collaborative relationships that put students on a path to success. SBCUSD invests in growing its own crop of...
San Bernardino schools welcome students back for the first day of school
Tens of thousands of students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are welcomed back for the first day of school.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Riverside to discuss redistricting
Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Seniors-only community in Rancho Cucamonga sold
A multifamily project in Rancho Cucamonga restricted to people 55 years old and older has been sold. The Village on 5th, a 264-unit property at Fairway View Place, changed ownership late last month for an undisclosed sum, according to CBRE. Acacia Capital Corp. a real estate firm in San Mateo,...
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
School Starts This Week for Apple Valley & Hesperia Students Remember The Rules Of The Road
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> It’s back to school! The new school year starts on Wednesday morning for Apple Valley students and Thursday for Hesperia students. Motorists are being reminded to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and in school zones. And remember the roadwork...
Riverside councilmember says Sheriff Chad Bianco should apologize for social media post
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made a social media post on July 30 after a group of pro-choice protesters painted their hands green and covered the Riverside Historic Courthouse with handprints. In the sheriff's media post, he condemned the protesters and wrote, "shame on the Riverside city councilwomen for supporting...
Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
Parents settle lawsuit against SGV school district over son’s death
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class have settled their negligence/wrongful death suit with the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
